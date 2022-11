A die-hard Walt Disney World Resort fan went viral on TikTok this week for a traumatic experience at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort.

Sara (@ss4rax) initially shared this video, which received almost 400,000 views:

@ss4rax the sound of the wood ripping, the pain in my arm stuck underneath, the room being pitch black and the way i was screaming pHEWWW trauma #fyp ♬ original sound – filmbypugh

In it, she claimed that a 600-pound pull-out bed fell on her while she slept at Walt Disney World Resort. Later, Sara uploaded an explanation:

Sara explained that her family had visited Walt Disney World Resort multiple times a year for decades. Their February 2022 trip was an ordinary vacation, and Sara chose to sleep on the fold-down bed as she usually did.

In the middle of the night, Sara woke up to the sound of wood ripping out of the wall. It was too late for her to react, and the bed collapsed onto the floor with Sara trapped inside it.

“I knew I wasn’t going to be able to scream unless I got out, so with adrenaline, I ripped my head and my chest out,” Sara recalled. “The whole thing came collapsing back down on my right arm. Adrenaline kicked in. It hurt so bad, but I needed to scream.”

Sara thought her arm might have been ripped open, but she got away with some heavy bruising and a hematoma on her right arm. She also shared a picture of the bed before and after the collapse and her injuries.

The “whole thing was installed wrong, my dad looked at it after and said it was installed lazily,” Sara wrote in the comments.

Many told Sara to sue, but she said a lawyer told the family they didn’t have enough of a case. Walt Disney World Resort offered the family free FastPasses, a partial room credit, and a few hard-to-get dining reservations.

While many commenters told Sara that the trundle beds attached to the wall are for children, she maintained that the Internet is full of misleading information about the beds. She claimed to have slept in them without issue on multiple visits since she was 13. She’s now 20.

The Walt Disney World Resort website does not state a weight limit for the trundle beds. However, when a similar incident occurred at Disney’s Rivera Resort in 2019, a Disney representative told Inside the Magic that the beds are recommended for Guests nine and under and have a posted weight limit of 200 pounds.

