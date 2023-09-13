Fire Effects Return to Disneyland After Fantasmic Incident

After a terrifying accident happened during the Fantasmic show at Disneyland, Disney is finally bringing back a beloved show effect to the Southern California resort.

While Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland, and every other Disney Park are recognized for their immaculate theming and classic rides like the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and the Jungle Cruise, there is another aspect that is less talked about: the shows!

Every Disney Park is filled with an abundance of incredible live performances, from the various parades to the Dapper Dans to the fireworks spectaculars. And even though these productions have taken a hit since an unfortunate accident occurred during the Fantasmic show, one of its most popular effects is returning to Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA.

Fire Effects Return to Disneyland for the First Time Since the Fantasmic Incident

One of the most dramatic and terrifying incidents to occur at Disneyland Resort happened during the beloved Fantasmic show. Located in the Rivers of America, Fantasmic features Mickey Mouse and a bevy of other Disney characters as he travels through different dreams. Near the end, Sorcerer Mickey engages in a battle with Maleficent in her dragon form. It was a true spectacle to watch.

Unfortunately, in April of 2023, something went wrong with the dragon, and it burst into flames. While no one was hurt, it did result in the cancellation of Fantasmic as well as a suspension of fire effects at every Disney Park around the world as the people behind the scenes tried to figure out how to make these effects safer.

Now, almost five months later, the wait is over, and the fire has returned to Disneyland Resort! …Kind of.

Yes, Fantasmic is still on hold, but another show that utilizes flamethrowers has been approved to use the awesome effect: World of Color: One at Disney California Adventure Park. Mostly a water show, World of Color: One does utilize multiple flamethrowers during the show. It officially brought them back on Friday, September 8.

While this is a step in the right direction, other shows that typically use fire effects still haven’t been approved to bring them back. This includes the Halloween Screams Fireworks Spectacular at Disneyland Park, which had massive columns of flame just last year.

@sometimescastles FIRE IS BACK!!! For the first time since April 2023, fire is happening during World of Color. In April, the Maleficent dragon burned down in front of a live audience during Fantasmic and all fire effects were removed from the park. While they did end up putting fire back in the Indiana Jones ride, it was no longer present for World of Color and the fireworks….until now!! Disney surprised audiences with the fire effect during the September 9th World of Color One show. While the two “big” fireballs are still missing, we were so excited (obviously 🤣) to see the return 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #dca #californiaadventure #disney #disneyparks #disneyland #disneynews #worldofcolor ♬ original sound – Sometimes Castles

So even though fire hasn’t completely returned to Disneyland or any other Disney Park, it is exciting to see that it is beginning to make its comeback. It means that Disney has been making an effort to make these dangerous effects safer for the future. And next time, hopefully, it won’t come at the cost of an entire dragon.

Do you think Disneyland should bring back Fantasmic! or introduce a new show? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!