Disney Axes ‘Bluey,’ ‘Mickey Mouse,’ Triggers Furious Parent Backlash

The Walt Disney Company cannot seem to stop itself from making its fans furious, and now animation sensation Bluey and the iconic Mickey Mouse have been axed.

Disney was recently in a high-stakes conflict with Spectrum, the cable television branch of Charter Communications, over carrier contract negotiations. Through no fault of their own, nearly 15 million Spectrum subscribers abruptly found themselves without the Disney channels they had paid for, including the Disney Channel, Disney Junior, ABC, FX, National Geographic, and ESPN.

At the last minute, Disney and Spectrum were able to come to an agreement that satisfied both mega-companies but has actually made a whole lot of paying customers very angry.

Disney, ‘Bluey,’ and ‘Mickey Mouse’

Disney and Spectrum highly touted the new carrier agreement that brought back channel coverage to subscribers, but even though many channels were restored and benefits opened up for customers to purchase new options, a lot is still missing.

Specifically, Spectrum cable customers will no longer receive numerous Disney channels, including Baby TV, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, FXM, FXX, Nat Geo Wild, and Nat Geo Mundo (per LA Times).

Not them taking off Disney Junior in favor of Disney+, now I can’t watch Bluey on cable 🤨 — MidnightKolrath (@MidnightKolrath) September 11, 2023

Now, millions of Spectrum subscribers who happen to be parents are furious that the cable packages they purchased will no longer offer incredibly popular Disney shows like Bluey and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.

I am so mad right now spectrum removed Disney Junior and Disney XD permanently I loved those channels — Brian T (@BrianTXtreme) September 11, 2023

‘Bluey:’ One of the Most Popular Shows in the World

It should not be a surprise to the Disney company that parents would be frustrated that they can longer watch Bluey and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse on cable.

Disney Junior was such a huge part of my daughter's life. We spent so many happy hours together watching shows there. Sad other kiddos won't get the chance. — Brian Moritz (@bpmoritz) September 11, 2023

After all, the Disney company has emphasized and encouraged its association with children’s entertainment for decades, and its most passionate fanbase for movies, television, and theme parks is families with young children.

As such, it is pretty understandable that subscribers would feel that Disney is deliberately de-prioritizing its most loyal customers in favor of increasingly adult-oriented areas like ESPN.

ESPN: Disney’s Biggest Priority

In recent months, Disney CEO Bob Iger has made a number of cost-cutting moves that have shocked and dismayed both customers and employees.

It appears that Iger is increasingly favoring the ESPN sports network as a major source of revenue for Disney and deprioritizing more child-friendly channels like the Disney Channel and shows like Bluey and Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.

The conflict between Disney and Spectrum reportedly was triggered in part by the House of Mouse’s insistence on bundling a very profitable ESPN subscription to as many cable customers as possible, and the company is even moving into the previously unthinkable area of sports gambling.

Most likely, parents are going to be angry at Disney for a while.

