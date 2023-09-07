Disney Doubles Down on Adult-Focus with New Cruise

A lot has been said regarding Disney Adults and their relationship to the parks lately. From grown-up fans discussing and debating more exclusive hours and events on social media to Disney subtly and slowly incorporating such practices with events like Oogie Boogie Bash, the winds are changing.

Although it still might be a while before we see adult-only hours at the Disney Parks, a recent development from Disney’s cruise line has signaled perhaps the first true win for their adult audience. As the Disney Treasure prepares to set sail, its demographic might be more than just the average family.

Disney Adults Welcome on Disney Treasure

The Disney Treasure is the newest addition to Disney’s fleet of cruise ships, and it’s definitely one of the largest as well. Not only does the vessel offer seven-night-long cruises throughout the Caribbean, but it also offers more additions than the standard Disney Cruise, but families aren’t the primary target for this adventure.

The cruise offers the same family fun Disney has provided at all of their excursions; that’s not going to change. However, the ratio of kid and adult interests has undoubtedly shifted.

The experience is an elevated version of the regular Disney Cruise, but there is a blatant pull for adult fans on this vessel. @disney_beignet makes a point in discussing what sort of fan this cruise is made for, and it’s definitely the Disney Adults.

Although the video above refers to them as “super fans,” this could be a dogwhistle for grown-up guests who want to experience more of Disney’s cruise ships than with the standard package. The hints don’t end there, as the ship’s website features a bevy of “Elevated Adult Escapes” from Disney.

It should be noted that while there are tons for kids and families to enjoy, it feels like Disney has gone a step further in incorporating adult-only areas. There are lounges, bars, fine dining opportunities, and what appears to be an adult-only infinity pool. This is certainly a step in the right direction.

Adult spaces aren’t a new thing for Disney’s Cruise Line, nor are they a rarity at the Disney Parks, but this is clearly an invitation for adult fans to come aboard. As more Disney fans maintain that dedication to the mouse into adulthood, so will there be more adult-centric Disney magic.

