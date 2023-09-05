Adult-Only Disney Cruise Offering Announced, No Kids Allowed

If you are a fan of Disney but not so much a fan of screaming children, this new offering announced by Disney Cruise Line may be for you.

When guests visit Walt Disney World, it is typically a family destination vacation spot, so the theme parks are heavily catered to both kids and adults. Although it is a magical experience to see Cinderella Castle for the first time as you walk down Main Street, U.S.A at Magic Kingdom, or to drink around the world at EPCOT, you will also encounter tons of children. Some may appear as the most adorable sight you have ever seen, while others might break your eardrums.

The desire for adult-only Disney experiences by Disney adults has been growing in popularity as of late.

Disney adults have been under scrutiny for a long time, as many have taken an issue with adults visiting Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom without children. It seems that riding the Seven Dwarfs Mine train with your best friend or partner instead of your child is a topic that leaves some folks on the internet in quite a stir.

That being said, Disney adults are still pushing for more adults and less kids in the theme parks.

In the past, a Disney parody TikTok account created a fake idea for an adult-only after-hours event at Walt Disney World Resort, and fans went wild for the idea. It may not have been true, but the desire was made very clear.

When guests cruise on Disney Cruise Line, running into a ton of children is inevitable — but Disney does do a good job creating child-free zones. For example, each ship will have a pool and bar area that is adult-only, and there are also some lounges that are for 21+. The ships have tons of areas dedicated to teenagers, and Disney’s Oceaneer Club acts as a babysitting service to younger children, so that parents can go and enjoy those adult-only amenities.

Now, an all-new adult-only offering is being announced.

Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) has shared that their newest ship, the Disney Treasure, will have an adult-exclusive entertainment section that is themed to The Lion King.

JUST ANNOUNCED 🛳️ The two-story Sarabi themed after Disney’s “The Lion King” will be the central hub for daytime activities and adult-exclusive entertainment onboard the #DisneyTreasure featuring @DisneyCruise Line classics “Match Your Mate,” “Family Time Game Show,” and more!

This news comes as Disney is now revealing a ton of information on the new ship following their decision to cancel the promo from last week and move it to today due to Hurricane Idalia.

More news will begin in a few minutes with the launch of Disney’s livestream on the ship.

WATCH NOW 🚢✨ @DisneyCruise Line unlocks never-before-seen details showcasing their newest ship, the #DisneyTreasure

Disney Cruise Line started back in 1998 with its first ship, the Disney Magic. Since then, Disney’s fleet of cruise ships has grown significantly, now featuring five ships in total, with two more on the way. The most recent addition to the Disney Cruise Line set sail for the first time in 2022 with the Disney Wish. The next ship on the horizon is the Disney Treasure.

The second new ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet is the Global Dream, which was built for a different company before Disney acquired it. Disney’s fleet of ships includes the Disney Magic, Disney Dream, Disney Wonder, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, and the upcoming Disney Treasure. Guest traveling aboard a Disney Cruise can experience the very best in sea travel, including incredible food, fun, and exceptional service.

Disney Cruise Line guests can also visit Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island. Disney Crusie Line departs from various different Ports, such as Port Canaveral in Florida, New York, New York, Galveston, Texas, and many more.

More on the Disney Treasure

USA Today revealed, “Disney Treasure will debut in December 2024 with eateries, attractions and accommodations inspired by popular rides and areas of Walt Disney World and Disneyland, the cruise line announced Tuesday. The ship also finds inspiration in Walt Disney’s love of travel, emphasizing the spirit of adventure in cruise vacations.”

“We’re taking our guests to beautiful real places, but also fantastical stories that we’re bringing to life on the Disney Treasure,” Pam Rawlins, executive producer of Walt Disney Imagineering in Florida, said during a media preview last week.

Reservations will open to the public on Sept. 20. The cruise line will also roll out early access to its Castaway Club loyalty program members. Pearl members can book starting Sept. 12, followed by Platinum on Sept. 13, Gold on Sept. 14 and Silver on Sept. 19.

Disney Treasure, which can accommodate 4,000 passengers, will sail seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Florida’s Port Canaveral.

The ship’s maiden voyage will depart on Dec. 21, 2024.

The publication also noted, “Fans of the classic Disney attraction and film “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” will be thrilled to return to the Nautilus submarine in the Disney Treasure’s new Periscope Pub. It’s Disney Cruise line’s first venue inspired by the beloved ride, which was retired years ago at Disney World and rethemed to Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage at Disneyland.”

It will also have a Jungle Cruise themed bar with Skippers.

The three-story Grand Hall will evoke the desert kingdom of Agrabah from “Aladdin” with gilded decor, a stately staircase and a statue of Aladdin and Jasmine taking a magic carpet ride. The nearby Jade Cricket Café, inspired by “Mulan,” and Heihei Café, named after Moana’s rooster sidekick, will serve coffee, tea, specialty beverages and snacks.

Disney Parks has also announced a ton of other offerings!

JUST ANNOUNCED 🛳️ Worlds of Marvel, @DisneyCruise Line’s immersive Marvel-themed dining experience, joins the #DisneyTreasure! The venue will offer a worldly menu and two separate nights with distinct shows and dining inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There will also be a new Coco experience!

JUST ANNOUNCED 🛳️ Plaza de Coco will be the world’s first theatrical dining experience themed to the Disney and Pixar film, “Coco,” onboard @DisneyCruise Line’s newest ship, the #DisenyTreasure!

As well, we now have our first look at the rooms aboard the Disney Treasure.

FIRST LOOK 🛳️ #DisneyTreasure staterooms will offer a balance between modern design and nostalgic charm featuring fantastical worlds from heartwarming Disney Adventures. Plus, @DisneyCruise Line’s concierge suites featuring elegant interiors inspired by “The Lion King.”

