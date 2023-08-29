Disney Cancels Grand Reveal of Cruise Ship, Postpones Event

Disney canceled the grand reveal of its newest cruise ship due.

Disney Cruise Line started back in 1998 with its first ship, the Disney Magic. Since then, Disney’s fleet of cruise ships has grown significantly, now featuring five ships in total, with two more on the way. The most recent addition to the Disney Cruise Line set sail for the first time in 2022 with the Disney Wish. The next ship on the horizon is the Disney Treasure, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the grand reveal of this ship has been canceled.

A virtual reveal event was scheduled for Wednesday, August 30, 2023, but due to Tropical Storm Idalia approaching, Disney has opted to cancel the event entirely. In anticipation of Tropical Storm Idalia, many businesses and theme parks in the Orlando area have sent out warnings informing guests of the impact of the inclement weather. The Walt Disney World Resort sent out a statement this week, with the Universal Orlando Resort doing the same.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference this week where he briefed residents on the potential impact of the tropical storm.

“Unlocking the Disney Treasure: Adventure Awaits Onboard Disney’s Newest Ship” will now be presented next month on September 5. Fans can tune in to the broadcast, which will be held at 11:00 a.m.

This video will reveal new details about the upcoming ship, which will become Disney’s sixth cruise ship in its fleet. The Disney Treasure is expected to officially set sail sometime in 2024, and we could not be more excited.

As we said earlier, Disney is not stopping with the Disney Treasure, with a second new ship also being built. The second new ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet is the Global Dream, which was built for a different company before Disney acquired it. Disney’s fleet of ships includes the Disney Magic, Disney Dream, Disney Wonder, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, and the upcoming Disney Treasure. Guest traveling aboard a Disney Cruise can experience the very best in sea travel, including incredible food, fun, and exceptional service.

Disney Cruise Line guests can also visit Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island. Disney Crusie Line departs from various different Ports, such as Port Canaveral in Florida, New York, New York, Galveston, Texas, and many more. For more information regarding Disney Cruise Line, click here.

Have you been on a Disney Cruise before? What’s your favorite ship?