Guests Boycott Disney World Over Permanent Pride Changes

Right-wing Twitter account @LibsofTikTok recently took aim at Walt Disney World Pride decorations.

Chaya Raichik, better known as @LibsofTikTok, amassed 2.4 million followers posting videos LGBTQIA+ TikTok users, directing hate and harassment toward many of those she shared. Now, Raichik publishes a mix of found and fan-submitted content and occasionally her own reporting – some of which coincided with violent threats toward children’s hospitals that she claimed perform gender-affirming surgeries on minors.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is one of Raichik’s many fans. (He once jokingly offered the social media star a place to hide in the Governor’s mansion.) After all, they share similar views: the Republican Governor is pumping out stricter versions of the “Don’t Say Gay” law (the Parental Rights in Education Act) and gender-affirming care bans. One law allows CPS to take transgender children from their parents.

Amid DeSantis’s battle against The Walt Disney Company, Raichik is throwing her hat in the ring. On Monday, @LibsofTikTok shared two photos of permanent Pride photo walls at Walt Disney World Resort, allegedly submitted by a “disturbed” guest:

“Disney has the trans, nonbinary, and progress pride flag built into the decor at their parks where children take pictures with,” Raichik wrote. “Received this from a disturbed visitor.”

Walt Disney World Resort installed the Pride walls ahead of Pride Month in June. Due to their overwhelming popularity, the Central Florida Disney Park later announced that some displays would remain permanently.

As the Disney Parks make more money than ever, some of Raichik’s followers vowed to boycott the company over their support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“This just ended every hope my daughter and I had of going to Disney,” said @TheDarkShaman. “Won’t do it.”

@raljidani called The Walt Disney Company “woke.”

Not surprised with Disney 😁

The Disney is the big fan for the WOKE Culture

Not surprised with Disney 😁

“Let Disney die,” said @FiveTimesAugust.

One user recommended visiting Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood instead of the Disney Parks – though Universal is also a staunch supporter of LGBTQIA+ rights. From @Ultra__Maximus:

Take your kids to Universal Studios

The Walt Disney Company did not comment on the @LibsofTikTok tweet about the Walt Disney World Pride decorations. Raichik hasn’t commented further following her initial post.

