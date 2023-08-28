Universal Studios Sends Out Alert Regarding Tropical Storm Idalia

The Universal Orlando Resort is warning its guests.

In anticipation of Tropical Storm Idalia, many businesses and theme parks in the Orlando area have sent out warnings informing guests of the impact of the inclement weather. The Walt Disney World Resort sent out a statement earlier today, with the Universal Orlando Resort following suit.

Earlier this week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the tropical storm in a recent press conference, further indicating the potentially dangerous conditions for Florida residents.

The Universal Orlando Resort just sent out a message to all guests regarding tropical storm Idalia on its social media accounts. The statement reads as follows:

At this time, our park operations and hours are continuing as normal. We are closely monitoring the weather. Please check back for updates.

The Universal Orlando Resort is home to two theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Guests will also find Volcano Bay water park here, as well as Universal CityWalk. It’s unknown if any or all of these locations will close due to the incoming storm. For more information, check the official Universal Orlando website.

In preparation for the storm, several locations have warned guests that operations may be affected. Busch Gardens Tampa announced that it would be closing early. Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to turn into a hurricane, according to a recent report from CNN, “Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen into a hurricane Monday and bring life-threatening and potentially catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding rainfall to Florida’s Gulf Coast starting Tuesday into Wednesday as a Category 3 storm.”

These storms come just after the West Coast faced Tropical Storm Hilary, which affected places such as Universal Studios Hollywood and Disneyland. The Disneyland Resort ended up closing early, something that is reserved for the most pressing of emergencies.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for further updates.