Iconic Disney World Ride to Close Permanently, Destruction Imminent

A longstanding attraction at Walt Disney World Resort is likely facing its final days.

Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is comprised of four distinct theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

These parks offer an array of beloved attractions that cater to every age and interest. At Magic Kingdom, guests are welcomed into a world of fantasy with iconic attractions like Cinderella Castle, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Space Mountain. EPCOT invites exploration of both technology and world cultures through attractions like Spaceship Earth and the World Showcase pavilions, as well as the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios brings the magic of movies to life with attractions like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Toy Story Land, while Disney’s Animal Kingdom immerses guests in nature and adventure with the thrilling Expedition Everest and the magical Pandora – The World of Avatar.

From classic rides to cutting-edge experiences, Walt Disney World’s attractions continue to captivate visitors in a realm of imagination and wonder. While Disney Park guests are always looking forward to riding and experiencing their favorite attractions, there does come a time when some rides and entertainment offerings have to say goodbye.

The writing almost seems to be on the wall for one of those, located at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

Walt Disney World to say goodbye to an icon

As we look ahead to Destination D23 in just a matter of weeks, we’re giving you a rundown of predictions that could be coming when Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro addresses the company’s most loyal fans and talks about the future of the parks, particularly Walt Disney World Resort.

We first predicted that Disney would unveil plans for the massive Encanto land that has been teased for quite some time. Now, we’re predicting that Disney will likely reveal its plans for the newly-updated DinoLand, U.S.A.

There have been multiple leaks saying that Disney could soon unveil a new land to take over DinoLand, U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. With a portion of the land already closed down, it seems like only a matter of time before the rest of the area becomes extinct and we see new attractions take over.

The biggest rumor surrounding the replacement is a land that features both Moana and Coco. There has been concept art teased for such a land, and it seems that Disney could be getting us prepared for it to happen. For a major retheme to happen, though, it means we’d have to say goodbye to an iconic attraction.

Of course, we’re talking about DINOSAUR.

The attraction opened on April 22, 1998, and has since become a popular and iconic part of the park’s lineup.

Set within the Dino Institute, a fictional research facility that focuses on the study of dinosaurs, DINOSAUR invites guests to participate in a daring time travel expedition. The main premise of the ride revolves around the concept of time travel and the mission to bring back an Iguanodon dinosaur from the Cretaceous period. Riders assume the role of participants in this expedition, known as “Dino Institute Volunteers,” and embark on a thrilling adventure through the prehistoric era.

The attraction seamlessly combines elements of entertainment, storytelling, and education. As visitors board their Time Rovers, specially designed vehicles for the ride, they are taken on a suspenseful journey fraught with unexpected encounters and challenges. The ride utilizes a combination of advanced audio-visual effects, animatronics, and sensory experiences to create an immersive environment that transports riders to a world where dinosaurs roam.

The storyline of DINOSAUR unfolds as riders encounter a series of obstacles, including close encounters with various species of dinosaurs, environmental hazards, and dramatic events. These elements contribute to the attraction’s intense and pulse-pounding atmosphere. Along the way, the ride aims to educate guests about the different types of dinosaurs and the conditions of the prehistoric world.

One of the most iconic moments of the attraction is the encounter with the fearsome Carnotaurus, a predatory dinosaur that makes a dramatic appearance just before the thrilling climax of the ride. This encounter is accentuated by dynamic lighting, sound effects, and the fast-paced movement of the Time Rovers.

Though DINOSAUR has been a beloved attraction for many fans, there’s no doubting that it has become dated, and Disney seems to be preparing fans for its closure. How imminent could such a thing happen? No one will know until the official announcement is made.

Please keep in mind that this is just a prediction based on the latest leaks and developments at Walt Disney World Resort. Nothing has been confirmed from Disney, and everything in regard to a replacement is speculation, not an announcement from the company.

What do you think of this potential major change at Walt Disney World Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!