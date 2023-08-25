Disney World To Reveal All-New ‘Encanto’ Land

Things are always happening at Walt Disney World Resort.

“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is also one of the busiest places on earth. There are constant construction projects taking place, and attractions are always being updated and renovated to ensure that guests have a great experience while visiting Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney just completed construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run, which is now open at Magic Kingdom in Tomorrowland.

The roller coaster attraction is only available via Virtual Queue— which can be accessed at 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. daily– or by Individual Lightning Lane purchase, which can be found in the My Disney Experience app in the section where Disney Genie+ is located. Prior to TRON Lightcycle / Run, Disney opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind last summer in EPCOT. The attraction still remains under the same parameters as the TRON coaster.

But Disney World isn’t stopping there.

EPCOT is still under major construction, and the Disney park is expected to open Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, and the World Celebration Neighborhood in the near future. In addition, Magic Kingdom has begun major construction on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in the place where Splash Mountain once was, and the attraction is set to open in late 2024. With all of this happening, many Disney World guests have wondered what might be next.

In a new series, we’ll take you through the biggest expectations and predictions for Destination D23, a huge fan event coming to Walt Disney World Resort this September 8-10, where we’re sure to get several huge announcements.

The first expectation and prediction: We’ll get an update on “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain,” including an Encanto land.

Disney World may soon reveal its plans for an Encanto-themed land

Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, Encanto (2021) is set in Colombia and tells the heartwarming story of a young girl named Mirabel Madrigal.

The Madrigal family lives in a magical house, Casa Madrigal, nestled in the mountains of Colombia. The family is bestowed with magical powers, each member possessing unique abilities, from super strength to shape-shifting. However, Mirabel is the only member of her family who does not possess any magical powers, making her feel like an outsider.

As the central plot unfolds, the magical gifts of the Madrigal family begin to fade. Mirabel, feeling the weight of her family’s expectations and the responsibility to restore their magic, embarks on a journey of self-discovery. She seeks to uncover the mystery behind the fading enchantments and learns that her own individuality and love for her family are the key to resolving the situation.

The movie quickly went viral and became the most-streamed movie of the year in 2021. With all the fanfare for Encanto, Disney has already added elements from the movie into its theme parks, including at Magic Kingdom and Disney California Adventure, but more is on the horizon.

Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced at last year’s D23 Expo that the company was working on a major project– titled Beyond Big Thunder Mountain– that would give us a huge expansion at Magic Kingdom. Since that announcement, however, Disney has been silent.

As Destination D23 comes up, we expected D’Amaro to give us an update on the new land, which Disney teased could be Encanto, Coco, or Disney Villains-themed. At this point, though, it seems most likely that the Madigrals get their own uniquely-themed land in Magic Kingdom because other leaked plans reveal what we might see elsewhere with the other two intellectual properties.

It’s unclear how big the new land will be, but rumors indicate that Disney will begin construction on it following the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, likely looking to open by the end of 2025 or early in 2026. Of course, these timelines have not been confirmed, and we’ll have to wait and see how it actually unfolds.

This is the first of many expected updates to hopefully come at Destination D23. Keep checking Inside the Magic for more updates, previews, and predictions for what might be on the horizon for the huge fan event.

