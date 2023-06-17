Classic Magic Kingdom Attraction May Face Demolition for New Ride

There are big plans on the horizon for Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort.

If there’s one place you can’t skip when visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” it’s Magic Kingdom. The iconic Disney Park allows Guests to take a stroll down Main Street, U.S.A. on their way to Cinderella Castle, and then visit several magical lands, including Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, Adventureland, Frontierland, and Liberty Square.

While Magic Kingdom is known for its iconic attractions, like “it’s a small world”, Peter Pan’s Flight, Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, there are also many shows and entertainment offerings to enjoy, as well, including Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade, Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire, and the stunning nighttime spectacular Happily Ever After.

Though there’s already so much to do in Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World Resort isn’t stopping there. TRON Lightcycle / Run just opened in Tomorrowland– though it is only available through Virtual Queue or Individual Lightning Lane purchase– and Splash Mountain just closed permanently to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which will open in “late 2024.” The new Princess and the Frog-themed attraction is rumored to potentially take over Frontierland completely, potentially causing a change in its name to “New Orleans Square.”

Once Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is completed, the rumor is that Disney will begin work on yet another major addition. This time, in the form of an expansion. Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro teased a major expansion at the D23 Expo last September, called “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain,” which is something that Inside the Magic has covered extensively. The new expansion, as we’ve already noted, could be Encanto, Coco, or Disney Villains themed. Though, we believe that Encanto is the most likely addition.

If Beyond Big Thunder Mountain continues forward as planned, though, this could lead to the demolition of a portion of iconic and classic Disney Park attractions, which is something we have spent much time discussing. The Walt Disney World Railroad, which just reopened last year, takes Guests around Magic Kingdom and makes three stops– one at the front of Magic Kingdom Park, one in Frontierland, and one in Fantasyland.

For this expansion to take place, there are some logistical hurdles that Disney will seemingly have to overcome. First, it could potentially demolish the current rail tracks and try to build the land around the newly-maneuvered Walt Disney World Railroad. However, the most likely options seem to be major adaptations or potentially even closures of Disney’s Rivers of America or Tom Sawyer Island.

Both of these attractions have been longstanding and iconic portions of Magic Kingdom for years, but the logistics of building and having a way for Guests to easily access what’s “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain” may cause Disney to demolish certain areas of these locations, or even get rid of them permanently. Many Disney fans have speculated in the past that Tom Sawyer Island could be on borrowed time, and while the Liberty Square Riverboat is certainly a relaxing part of a visit to the Disney Park, its track could be destructed and altered as a way to still be a part of Magic Kingdom, but also make way for the major expansions.

Keep in mind that this is all speculation and Disney hasn’t confirmed any of these rumors. However, it seems logical that there are going to have to be some changes to get a massive expansion in that area, especially if Disney has plans to do more than one land– perhaps both Encanto and Disney Villains– in the future.

