Disney Cavalcade Forced to Make Emergency Stop Mid-Route

For the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary, Magic Kingdom debuted a new cavalcade — Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade — that allows Guests to see Nick and Judy from Zootopia, Miguel from Coco, and more as they come down Main Street, U.S.A.

Disney World describes Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade as:

A new cavalcade is coming your way! Join us along the parade route—from Frontierland through Liberty Square down Main Street, U.S.A—as an exciting line up of Characters embark on a journey through park. In fact, Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade will feature the most characters of any cavalcade to date, including: Nick and Judy from Zootopia

Baloo and King Louie from The Jungle Book

José Carioca and Panchito from The Three Caballeros

Miguel from Coco

Merida from Brave

Moana from Moana

The Incredibles

Plus, so many more!! Don’t miss this chance to see some of your Disney favorites in action! This cavalcade will be appearing multiple times throughout the day at Magic Kingdom Park. Check your My Disney Experience app for showtimes.

Recently, Disney World Guests were in for a surprise when the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade had to make an emergency stop. TikTok user, disneymomma, shared a video of the emergency, writing:

Sometimes estops are fun dance breaks! I thought it was extra fun to see the characters get more time to interact. #MagicKingdom #adventurecalvalcade #estop #parade #timon #meeko #baloo #kingloui #disneymomma

You can see the video below or by clicking here.

In this case, the emergency stop allowed Guests to spend extra time with some of the characters, making for a magical moment. It seems as though no one was hurt and it is unclear as to why the cavalcade had to stop.

