Disney World Issues Statement to All Guests on Tropical Storm Idalia

In an effort to keep all guests prepared and as safe as possible, the Walt Disney World Resort recently issued a statement regarding the operational impacts of the looming Hurricane Idalia.

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Orange and Osceola counties, which is where Walt Disney World is located. The following message can be found on the official Walt Disney World website:

Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions. We are closely monitoring the path of the projected weather as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members.

Disney also states that guests will be able to reschedule their stay at “The Most Magical Place on Earth” and can take advantage of waived cancelation fees. As a result of the approaching tropical storm, Busch Gardens Tampa closed down all operations. It’s possible that the Walt Disney World Resort will do something similar, but closure has not been confirmed as of yet.

According to a recent report from CNN, “Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen into a hurricane Monday and bring life-threatening and potentially catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding rainfall to Florida’s Gulf Coast starting Tuesday into Wednesday as a Category 3 storm.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the tropical storm in a recent press conference, further indicating the potentially dangerous conditions for Florida residents.

For more information regarding Walt Disney World’s hurricane policy, click here. This storm comes just after the Disneyland Resort and surrounding area faced Tropical Storm Hilary. The Disneyland Resort closed early due to the potentially dangerous weather, forcing all guests to evacuate. California also experienced an earthquake during this time, both of which were unprecedented. It is extremely rare to see any of the Disney parks or resorts closed, with the only time in recent history occurring during the first outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.