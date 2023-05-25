Universal Pride Event Will Welcome All Ages, Feature Drag Queens, Characters, & More!

The highly-requested, sold-out Universal Pride night is finally returning!

Los Angeles Pride and Universal Studios Hollywood are collaborating for “Pride is Universal 2023,” an all-ages, after-hours Pride Month celebration. Guests can enjoy dance parties with live DJs, meet and greets with 14 Universal characters, exclusive photo-ops, and a Drag Show featuring LGBTQIA+ artists, including Morgan McMichaels, A’keria Chanel Davenport, Jessica Wild, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, and Kerri Colby!

Almost all Universal Studios Hollywood retail shops, restaurants, and attractions will be available during the event, including:

Super Nintendo World™ Mario Kart™: Browser’s Challenge

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ – Hogsmeade™ Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey™ Flight of the Hippogriff™ Ollivanders™

Studio Tour Fast & Furious – Supercharged King Kong 360 3-D JAWS

Jurassic World – The Ride

The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash

Despicable Me Minion Mayhem

DreamWorks Theatre Featuring Kung Fu Panda

The Simpsons Ride™

TRANSFORMERS: The Ride 3D

Revenge of the Mummy – The Ride

General Admission Guests can enter Universal Studios Hollywood at 4 p.m. and enjoy all the Universal Park offers during daytime hours. Exclusive event offerings begin at 9 p.m. when the Theme Park closes and last until 1 a.m. (If you arrive early, check out all the shopping and dining available at Universal CityWalk!)

General Admission and VIP tickets are available for $124 and $249, respectively. VIP Guests can enter the Universal Park at 2 p.m., two hours earlier than GA Guests! They will also receive Universal Express during the event, premium viewing areas at the main stage, and exclusive access to the LA Pride VIP lounge.

While all ages are welcome, Guests 21 and older must show valid identification to purchase alcohol. Tickets will likely sell out in advance, so buy them here while you can.

“Pride is Universal 2023” is a fundraiser for Christopher Street West, a nonprofit that produces the LA Pride Parade & Festival and other LA Pride events. A portion of each ticket purchased goes toward community Pride programs all year.

Are you planning to attend the Universal Pride event next month? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments!