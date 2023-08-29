‘Ahsoka’ Leak Quietly Promises to Change ‘Star Wars’ Forever

Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka has some cool moments planned, and fans might not realize what will happen in the Disney+ series in just a few weeks.

After years of waiting to see Ahsoka in her own series, Dave Filoni delivered what fans have been waiting for. A Star Wars series dedicated to exploring the story after the events of Star Wars Rebels with Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Ahsoka Tano, and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) searching for Ezra Bridger, who was last seen with Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian has taken some liberties to set up certain story bits for the series, such as hinting at Thrawn’s imminent return and having Ahsoka encounter Morgan Elsbeth on a planet she was located on. The new series has confirmed that Elsbeth is actively searching for Thrawn and that the enemy is a Nightsister from Dathomir, one of the few witches to survive General Grievous’s massacre on her homeworld.

While the new series has focused a lot on Ahsoka finding the pathway toward Thrawn and Ezra, fans know that Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker is destined to appear in the series. After sources confirmed the actor’s role in the show, Lucasfilm and Christensen have been very quiet about what role Anakin will have in the series, but a new leak might suggest when to expect the chosen one. According to @cryptic4kqual, Ahsoka Season 1 Episode 5 will be one of the longer episodes with a runtime of 49 minutes and 50 seconds and will be directed by Dave Filoni:

If there is any episode meant to include Skywalker, it’s the one where Filoni himself directs, and the runtime shows there is enough time for flashbacks or a special scene with Anakin’s Force Ghost. Anakin’s return could be as Darth Vader in a force vision or flashback. It’s even possible she could have both happen, but fans haven’t seen Anakin and Ahsoka together, and with there being a lot of focus on masters and apprentices, it would make sense for Anakin to encourage and guide Ahsoka through this journey.

Since she is training Sabine Wren on what it means to be a Jedi, it would only make sense that Anakin might have to remind her apprentice a valuable lesson. Disney isn’t afraid to bring iconic characters back as force ghosts, with Yoda appearing in Star Wars: Episode IX — The Last Jedi (2019) to help Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) understand what he should pass down to Rey.

Star Wars loves to help mentors grow with their students, and since the series is dedicated to Ahsoka, it would only make sense that Anakin would continue to be mentioned and get some time in the spotlight, with fans probably seeing a new scene with the two of them together which will please fans knowing they have waited over 15 years to see this happen after they met during the Clone Wars.

