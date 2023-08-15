Grogu May Join a New Bounty Hunter Before ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 4

It might be quite some time before we see Grogu return to our screens. While The Mandalorian Season 4 is in development, as well as a Mando-Verse crossover film with Dave Filoni attached as director, the fact that there are no release dates leaves us in limbo.

Grogu is arguably the main selling point of The Mandalorian, and though he has only appeared in one live-action spinoff series so far (The Book of Boba Fett), it would be unwise for Disney and Lucasfilm not to have any solid plans in place for the character’s future.

As Grogu is the same species as Jedi Master Yoda, we know that he’s destined to live until a ripe old age. However, we know as much about his future in Star Wars as we do his past. The difference, however, is that his future is yet to be written, and though we’ve only seen flashbacks of Grogu during his time in the Jedi Temple when the Order 66 attack is underway in both The Book of Boba Fett (2021) and The Mandalorian Season 3, it’s likely the creators have some idea about his whereabouts between the Clone Wars and his first encounter with Din Djarin/the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal).

But as it currently stands, we know nothing about what Grogu was doing in the years that immediately precede the flagship Star Wars series. Now, that could all be set to change, as our little green friend could make an appearance in another Star Wars installment completely unrelated to The Mandalorian, which is set to arrive some time next year, long before The Mandalorian Season 4 ever arrives on Disney+.

The open-world game Star Wars Outlaws (2024) will pit players in the one-year period between Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), a time when the galaxy is teeming with criminal activity. You’ll be playing a smuggler, scoundrel, and outlaw Kay Vess (Humberly González ), who’s trying to make a new life for herself in the galaxy.

Before that can happen, though, you’ll need to work for crime lords such as Jabba the Hutt. Along the way, it’s possible you’ll encounter other well-known characters from the Original Trilogy era, which may include the likes of bounty hunter Boba Fett and even Din Djarin/the Mandalorian himself, who’s working for the guild at the time Outlaws takes place. Or perhaps even characters like Qi’ra from Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), given the game’s emphasis on the galaxy’s most powerful crime syndicates.

One character who’s more likely to make an appearance over Mando, though, is Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda), as he could appear during one of the canonical game’s many missions. If he does, Mando will no longer be Grogu’s first experience with a bounty hunter. It could also help explain Grogu’s whereabouts during the Original Trilogy. But if he doesn’t show up, the game will at least feature its own version of Grogu.

Here are two videos that will catch you up on all things Outlaws. There’s also a behind-the-scenes feature that was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con.

Check out Star Wars Outlaws‘ official gameplay walkthrough below:

Check out the trailer for Star Wars Outlaws below:

As per Ubisoft, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

Star Wars Outlaws will release on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S in 2024.

There is no release date for The Mandalorian Season 4.

Do you think Grogu will show up in Star Wars Outlaws? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!