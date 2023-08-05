Marvel Star Could Ditch MCU for ‘Star Wars’ Return Following Panned Disney+ Series

Despite getting off to a solid start with Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015), Disney’s Star Wars films didn’t go down well with most fans. With the exception of the spinoff film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), the House of Mouse’s slate of faraway galaxy adventures has, for the most part, left a bad taste in fans’ mouths.

The two sequels, Star Wars: Episode VII — The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019), are considered the worst films in the series, while Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), is, for many, an underwhelming affair, and the first “box office bomb” for the franchise (by Star Wars‘ standards, that is).

However, the Han Solo-centric flick does have some redeeming qualities. Alden Ehrenreich’s turn as everyone’s favorite smuggler isn’t at all bad, and Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian is almost as charming as Billy Dee Williams’ portrayal. One character from the film that continues to stand out for many fans, though, is Qi’ra, played by Game of Thrones (2011) star Emilia Clarke.

There has been plenty of back and forth over the past couple of years as to whether or not Clarke, 36, would ever return to the faraway galaxy and reprise her role as Qi’ra, who, as revealed at the end of Solo, turns out to be an important figure in the ranks within the galactic crime syndicate, Crimson Dawn, as we see a revealing conversation between her and Lord Maul (Ray Park).

In a recent interview about her Disney+ Marvel series, Secret Invasion (2023), Clarke seemingly dodged an answer about a possible return to Star Wars, leading some fans to suspect that Qi’ra might be making a comeback. While the character has since appeared in other mediums of storytelling within the franchise, such as the Solo prequel novel “Most Wanted” (2018) by Rae Carson, and a number of recent Star Wars comic books, Clarke herself is yet to return.

There are numerous Star Wars projects in development, though. Soon, Ahsoka (2023) will premiere on Disney+, and beyond that, there’s the live-action series Skeleton Crew (2023), The Acolyte (2024), Lando (TBA), and the follow-up seasons to Andor (2022) and The Mandalorian (2023). There are also three theatrical films in the works: one from director James Mangold that revolves around the “dawn of the Jedi”; a Sequel-era film from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy with Daisy Ridley reprising her role as Rey; and a “Mando-Verse” crossover film with Dave Filoni in the director’s chair.

So it’s possible Qi’ra could show up in any one of these projects (with the exception of the Jedi origins film and the Sequel-era film, both of which occupy parts of the Star Wars timeline far out of Qi’ra’s reach), however, Emilia Clarke’s villainess may also show up in another major Star Wars installment, which is coming out some time next year.

Star Wars Outlaws (2023) is the first open-world game in the Star Wars franchise, and will allow players to explore the faraway galaxy (presumably) in its entirety. We’ve seen trailers, gameplay overviews, and behind-the-scenes footage, but, unsurprisingly, the game isn’t laying all its cards on the table where potential cameos are concerned.

As Outlaws takes place between Original Trilogy films Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), Jabba the Hutt will feature heavily in the game, and, for our amusement, we’ll also be able to see a carbonized Han Solo in Jabba’s Palace. As for any other characters who might appear in the game, your guess is as good as ours.

Outlaws follows Kay Vess (Humberly González), a smuggler, bounty hunter, and outlaw, who embarks on a dangerous mission to secure a better life for herself. The game’s place on the Star Wars timeline is no accident — the period between Empire and Return finds the war between the Galactic Empire and the Resistance at an all-time high, which leaves the galaxy fertile for criminal activity and for crime syndicates to thrive.

The game’s creative director, Julian Gerighty, recently said in an interview with StarWars.com that a number of crime syndicates will indeed feature in the game. So, as the game takes place after Solo (some 10 years), it’s entirely possible Qi’ra could make an appearance in one or more of the missions, with Emilia Clarke (hopefully) reprising her role.

This would be a great segue for the actress to make a full return to Star Wars. While she has taken on a pretty significant role in Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, and even recently defended the Marvel Cinematic Universe against other actors who said that working with green screens isn’t “real acting”, Secret Invasion hasn’t gone down well with fans and critics. So it’s possible Clarke will end up jumping ship and return to Star Wars, as she has also admitted that Qi’ra has a lot of “unfinished business.” On the other hand, Solo didn’t fare well with the masses either, so she may end up keeping her feet in both doors.

Here are two videos that will catch you up on all things Outlaws (there’s also a brand-new behind-the-scenes feature that was unveiled at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con).

Check out Star Wars Outlaws‘ official gameplay walkthrough below:

Check out the trailer for Star Wars Outlaws below:

As per Ubisoft, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

Star Wars Outlaws will release on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S in 2024.

