Emilia Clarke Slips, May Have Revealed Her ‘Star Wars’ Hiatus Is Over

Emilia Clarke might be hiding her Star Wars return after failing to answer one simple question.

The Game of Thrones actress might be more known as the Mother of Dragons, but she has moved into other big franchises in the past few years. After appearing as G’iah in Secret Invasion and Q’ira in Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), Clarke is leaning away from her time as Khaleesi, and fans love it.

Interestingly enough, Clarke’s role in the Star Wars universe has become more than just a street-level criminal. Working with Lord Maul led her to bring Crimson Dawn back into the forefront when the Galactic Civil War was at its height, with Q’ira challenging Emperor Palpatine and threatening to end the Sith Lord’s rule.

In a recent interview for her new MCU series, Clarke couldn’t answer if she would be returning to Star Wars, leaving some fans wondering if she is currently working on a new Star Wars series:

the look on that woman’s face and the panic in her voice THAT WOMAN KNOWS SOMETHING

It wouldn’t be hard for Lucasfilm to create a series dedicated to Crimson Dawn’s rise to power. Clarke and Ray Parker could easily return to tell that story and continue right after the events of Solo. She might appear in Star Wars: Outlaws because the video game is set at the same time that Crimson Dawn returns to the galaxy.

Fans have been wondering what happened to Maul after Solo since we next see the force user being hunted by Inquisitors and Darth Vader in Star Wars: Rebels. Maul’s story has been covered extensively in the past few years with his new story in The Clone Wars and Rebels. Still, fans hope a new series will explain why he went into hiding and left his criminal organization into Q’ira’s hands.

Lucasfilm May have told Clarke that she will return to the franchise, but since Star Wars projects take a long time to happen, it’s possible the actress knows she will return, but doesn’t know when, which is why she panics when asked in her interview. Hopefully, Star Wars is smart and brings her back sooner than later because fans have wanted her character to return for a long time.

