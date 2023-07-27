New Massive Star Wars Project Has Fans Worried

The Star Wars Universe has been a staple of pop culture for 46 years. Its original mythology consisted of six movies, an animated TV series, numerous novels, comic books and video games, and an infamous variety special. A Disney-owned Star Wars would expand the lore even further with two prequel films, three divisive sequels, four live-action TV shows and several animated projects. The next empire to conquer in media would be the return to video games. Under Disney, the two most successful video games have been the Star Wars: Battlefront series and the two Star Wars Jedi games. Now, Star Wars: Outlaws is the latest project that will be the first “open world” style game where players could get lost within this universe. The developers know this boundless gameplay could be overwhelming, so they have been trying to convince fans what it would take to finish the game.

The inconsistent storytelling of the latest trilogy of Episodes 7-9 created a fatigue with many Star Wars fans over the last decade. However, that all changed with the debut of The Mandalorian in 2020. It became a global sensation that galvanized a new desire for more Star Wars. Lucasfilm discovered that the key to maintaining the fandom would be not to focus on the future (for now), but explore the details of the past. Every project since has taken place before The Force Awakens.

Now, Ubisoft, the video game publisher known for massive hits such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Watch Dogs, will forge a new epic within a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars: Outlaws will not be about Jedi, Sith, or whoever has the high ground, but the scum, villainy and “scruffy-looking nerf herders” of the Star Wars Universe.

The game will take place between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. It will be set in the Outer Rim where the sly scoundrel, Kay Vess (Humberly Gonzalez), seeks to pay off her indentured servitude. Players will have to fight, steal and outwit their way through the galaxy’s deadliest crime families, bounty hunters, and the Empire itself.

Ubisoft has converted most of their games into an “open world” structure where the main character can traverse nearly every part of a vast location within the game. The expansive gameplay usually includes side missions, upgrades and narrative interactions in addition to the main story objective. Ubisoft’s recent series, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla shocked fans with nearly 150 hours of possible gameplay.

The expectation that Star Wars: Outlaws would be the same was fueled even further with comments from creative director, Julian Gerighty. He promoted the fact that the upcoming game will allow gamers to travel to at least four planets. Each location would have a map almost half the size of one-full “open world” game. The claim surprised Star Wars fans who calculated that this would equate to 200 to 300 hours of gameplay. Many gamers speculated that this would make the game “unfinishable.”

However, Gerighty has reassured fans that this ambitious endeavor is to immerse players into the very dense and rich world of Star Wars. He reinforced that this will be a focused epic that will take people on a ride that is very manageable. Every open world, bustling city or rowdy cantina has been constructed to push the narrative forward. The immensity of the world should be striking, but not disconcerting.

The creative director disclosed that the game is designed to have the player organize their experience according to what they want. This objective will allow them to complete the game in their own way. Ubisoft is certainly trying to captivate fans with this new epic to recreate the same feeling fans had once they witness their first word crawl scroll across their screens.

Star Wars: Outlaws is slated for a 2024 release date.

Are you excited for the game? Is the long gameplay discouraging?