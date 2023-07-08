‘Ahsoka’ Timeline Leaves Pedro Pascal’s ‘Mandalorian’ in Hiatus

Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka will connect to The Mandalorian Season 3 in a shocking way that most fans won’t expect.

Star Wars has had a great year so far. The Bad Batch kicked off this year with Clone Force 99 learning more about the Empire’s treacherous cloning experiments, The Mandalorian Season 3 brought Din Djarin and Bo-Katan together to unite their people on Mandalore, and “Jedi: Survivor” told a compelling story about what it takes to be a Jedi in a world that despises hope and reason.

Fans have enjoyed every second of Cal Kestis, Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin, and Clone Force 99, but Ahsoka will set up a new story that everyone is excited about. Grand Admiral Thrawn is entering live-action and isn’t going down quickly. With a few fallen Jedi at his service, Thrawn and Elsbeth are up to something, and Ahsoka is determined to find the Grand Admiral for one reason finally. Save Ezra Bridger.

After Star Wars: Rebels Season 4, fans haven’t Bridger after he disappeared with Thrawn when the Purrgil took them to the Unknown Regions. Now, Natasha Liu Bordizzo has confirmed that the series will take place during the same time as The Mandalorian Season 3, meaning one thing. Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin isn’t returning to Star Wars anytime soon.

Why?

Since both series happen at the same time, and the Writer’s Strike is still ongoing, it will be a long while before The Mandalorian Season 4 starts production. Since Season 4 might not release anytime soon, there’s no chance that Pascal will return to do his line for Din Djarin probably for another year or two.

Dave Filoni’s Mandalorian movie will take place years later, meaning that Din Djarin could appear in 2025 in Season 5, but fans shouldn’t expect the iconic character to show up any sooner due to the Writer’s Strike affecting when filming can happen. Thankfully, Star Wars still has other projects in development, such as Andor Season 2, The Acolyte, Skeleton Crew, etc.

Watch Ahsoka on Disney+ on August 23.

