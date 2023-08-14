After Announcing New Sequel, ‘Star Wars’ Continues to Embrace the Disney Era With Latest Reveal

For a long time it seemed that Disney and Lucasfilm were avoiding the Sequel era, following the immense backlash to the last two films, Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Despite getting off to a reasonably solid start with Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015), hatred for the Star Wars sequels had begun when The Last Jedi hit theaters, in part due to its depiction of the legendary Jedi, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

You didn’t need to be Force sensitive to know that Disney and Lucasfilm had no roadmap for the sequels, which became even more apparent in the concluding chapter, The Rise of Skywalker, which felt about as thrown together as a last minute backstreet droid.

While live-action shows such as The Mandalorian (2019), The Book of Boba Fett (2021), Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), and Andor (2022), and animated shows like Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021) and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022), were being churned out onto Disney+, it seemed Disney and Lucasfilm were avoiding the Sequel era like the plague.

Even the non-canon anthology anime series Star Wars: Visions (2021) didn’t dare to encroach upon this territory along the Star Wars timeline. But that all changed earlier this year during the Star Wars Day celebrations on May the 4th, when it was announced that a brand-new Sequel-era film is in development.

One of three upcoming theatrical films announced during the event, the untitled film will take place 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker to find the galaxy in ruin after the war between The First Order and the Resistance, with Daisy Ridley reprising her role as Rey Skywalker, who must train a group of new Jedi so that she can rebuild the Jedi Order.

Despite the fact that the sequel films remain widely hated within the fanbase, Disney and Lucasfilm seem determined to move forward and develop this part of the timeline. And now, they’ve called upon one of the most hated planets from The Last Jedi to serve as a backstory for a new Star Wars character, who will make her debut appearance next year.

Ubisoft has revealed that Kay Vess (Humberly González), the scoundrel, bounty hunter, and outlaw from the upcoming open-world game Star Wars Outlaws (2024), hails from Canto Bight, the bizarre casino resort/planet introduced in The Last Jedi, where Finn (John Boyega) and Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) must search for the “codebreaker.”

These details were revealed in a new Star Wars Outlaws “Fan Kit” on Ubisoft’s website, which fans can now download ahead of the game’s release next year. The kit features wallpapers, concept art, and screenshots, as well as a visual guide to Kay Vess, whose place of origin is described as follows (per Star Wars News Net):

Kay Vess is a thief from Canto Bight’s worker district who dreams about earning a big score and exploring the galaxy with her loyal partner, the mischievous Merqaal Nix.

Not only will this reveal likely frustrate fans hoping to avoid any connections to the sequels in Outlaws, the game is being packaged as an authentic Original Trilogy experience, as it’s set between Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983).

As such, iconic characters from the Original Trilogy era such as Jabba the Hutt will appear. Fans may also not like the fact that the game’s lead, Kay Vess, who is set to replace the legendary smugger Han Solo, hails from a planet introduced during one of the most reviled sequences in The Last Jedi, which will probably make an appearance in the game, meaning fans will have to relive Canto Bight all over again.

Here are two videos that will catch you up on all things Outlaws. There’s also a brand-new behind-the-scenes feature that was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con.

Check out Star Wars Outlaws‘ official gameplay walkthrough below:

Check out the trailer for Star Wars Outlaws below:

As per Ubisoft, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

Star Wars Outlaws will release on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S in 2024.

How do you feel about Kay Vess’ Sequel-era connection? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!