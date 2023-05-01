Daisy Ridley Rumored to Play Smaller Role Than Expected in ‘Star Wars’ Sequel

In April, Lucasfilm dropped its biggest bombshell since “somehow, Palpatine returned.”

Four years after the release of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), it announced that the sequel trilogy’s protagonist – Rey – will make her galactic return in a new Star Wars film covering the rebirth of the Jedi order.

As the Jedi who restored hope to the galaxy, defeated the First Order, and breathed new life into the Skywalker name, the assumption was that Daisy Ridley’s Rey would be the one to lead this new era of Jedi. However, rumors suggest that this may not actually be the case.

Industry insider Jeff Sneider recently appeared on the podcast “The Hot Mic,” where he discussed the upcoming Jedi Order movie – set to be directed by Ms. Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

According to Sneider, the film will see Rey play a key role in the construction of the new Jedi Order. However, she won’t be the film’s lead.

Yeah, from what I understand, from some of the rumors that have come out here, Daisy won’t necessarily be the lead, she’ll be like the Luke or the Obi-Wan of the situation as she rebuilds the new Jedi Order…

In previous Star Wars films, the older Jedi have taken a step back to serve as a voice of wisdom to the younger generation. That’s the case with Luke in the sequels, Obi-Wan in the original trilogy, and, apparently, Rey in the next installment.

When Lucasfilm announced Rey’s return at the Star Wars Celebration in April, fans praised this as an opportunity to redeem the ending she received in Rise of Skywalker. However, if Rey is indeed playing second fiddle to a different cast, this is a disappointing move – especially considering that Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy promised that the film would see Rey trying to rebuild the order “based on the books, based on what she promised Luke, that’s where we’re going.”

The next Star Wars movie is rumored to hit theaters on December 19, 2025.