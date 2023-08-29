Say Goodbye to Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Sequel Trilogy as ‘Ahsoka’ Changes Canon Forever

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Episodes 1 and 2 of Ahsoka.

With the premiere of Lucasfilm’s latest Disney+ Star Wars show, Ahsoka, have come perhaps more questions than answers regarding the future of George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away. And after last week’s cliffhanger ending, a new rumor making its rounds across the internet is claiming that Disney might finally take fans’ advice and ditch their highly-contested Sequel Trilogy once and for all in favor of exploring a mysterious new universe.

‘Star Wars’ Sequel Trilogy Backlash and ‘Ahsoka’ Connection

It’s no secret that the Disney-overseen Star Wars sequel films remain some of the most controversial trilogies in cinematic history. Despite director J.J. Abrams’s Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) being generally well received by fans, Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) didn’t fare nearly as well, causing longtime followers of the franchise to quickly lose faith in Disney’s take on the beloved IP.

Since then, there have been numerous fumbles along the way as Disney continues its ongoing efforts to expand this new era of the Star Wars universe, with TV series like Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett failing to strike much of a chord with fans despite bringing iconic legacy characters back into the fold.

As for the big screen, Lucasfilm has been hesitant to pour millions of dollars into new movies, given mixed reactions to 2016’s Solo: A Star Wars Story and the more recent box office bomb of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023).

Trial and error aside, these days, it seems like Star Wars is more active than ever, with Lucasfilm expanding their Disney+ roster with projects like Star Wars: The Bad Batch, The Mandalorian, and their newest addition, the Rosario Dawson-led Ahsoka. While these TV shows are set decades before the events of the Sequel Trilogy, some story threads in all three of these series tie directly into the rise of the First Order, implying that Disney’s not planning on ditching their controversial trilogy anytime soon.

Lucasfilm Backpedals on Sequel Trilogy

Still, ever since the Sequel Trilogy wrapped up in 2019, one question has hung heavy in fans’ minds: What can Disney and Star Wars do to earn back the trust of disillusioned audiences? For some, the solution is easy—focus on new content set in unexplored points on the timeline, such as The Mandalorian, or go back in time with prequels like the stellar Rogue One (2016) and its equally stellar Disney+ spinoff show, Andor.

But for others, the question of what could truly save Star Wars from imminent doom is a bit more far-fetched. Many have proposed that Lucasfilm should change Disney’s canon to make the sequels into an alternate universe of their own, making Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe Dameron’s (Oscar Isaac) adventures into more of a “what if” scenario, drastically altering the fate of Original Trilogy heroes like Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) after the latter twos’ respective endings were met with scathing criticism.

How ‘Ahsoka’ Could Retcon Disney’s Sequel Trilogy

But would Disney and Lucasfilm ever commit to reconning their multi-billion dollar Sequel Trilogy by removing it from the canon? Unlikely as it may seem, a new theory that surfaced in the Star Wars community following the two-episode premiere of Ahsoka is entertaining the possibility, thanks to a key plot point that could change Star Wars forever.

Showrunner Dave Filoni, a staple of Lucasfilm’s creative department since the early 2000s, just created multiple new galaxies in the Ahsoka show, hinting at some significant changes to preexisting Star Wars lore and mythos.

In Episode 2, titled “Part Two: Toil and Trouble,” Darksister Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), former Jedi Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), and his apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), all gather to examine the mysterious map orb that supposedly points to Grand Admiral Thrawn’s (Lars Mikkelsen) location after he was whisked away into the Unknown Regions during the finale of Star Wars Rebels.

Here, Morgan Elsbeth shares her knowledge of a second galaxy that can be reached via a hidden pathway. When Baylan asks, “The Jedi did not build this place; whose work is it?” the Dathomirian witch responds, “An ancient people from a distant galaxy,” setting up some massive revelations for the franchise as we know it.

Baylan, who was raised in the ways of the Jedi, explains that children of the temple were told “old stories” of something called the Pathway to Parodia. While it’s unclear exactly what this pathway is, it supposedly allows someone from one galaxy to traverse to another by way of special hyperspace technology (or, specifically, Purgill, the whale-like creatures featured in Rebels).

This not-so-distant universe could be where missing Jedi Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) is hiding as well, considering he took off with Thrawn during the Rebels finale and has been stuck there for nearly seven years as of Ahsoka Episode 1. Virtually nothing is known about this place, except that it’s almost impossible to reach and likely holds many secrets that will slowly come to light throughout the season. The World Between Worlds, seen in Rebels, could be its connecting link to the known universe.

With a new galaxy that potentially holds more power than we can possibly imagine, far beyond Magick and even the Force, this Pathway to Parodia opens doors for the Star Wars universe that could have some substantial ramifications for the franchise, especially when it comes to the Sequel Trilogy.

Some have speculated that moving forward into Filoni’s upcoming “Mando-Verse” crossover event, which is expected to land in theaters in 2026 or 2027, the showrunner could be using this Ahsoka plot point to set up two different universes: one where the Sequel Trilogy exists, and one where it simply doesn’t.

What is the Pathway to Peridea? Theories Explained

You see, the Pathway to Peridea could lead to the location of the Cosmic Force that feeds the Living Force across the Galaxies, a concept which was introduced in a Season 6 episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars in which the ghost of Qui-Gon Jinn guides Yoda to the Wellspring of Life, which connects the Living and Cosmic Forces.

This would explain why Baylan is so intent on tracking down its location in Ahsoka: unlimited power. Emperor Palpatine was likely after the same thing, with his quest for eternal life taking him to Exegol and other areas of the Unknown Regions.

The Cosmic Force could also fuel the Magick-wielding Nightsisters’ powers, meaning the Pathway to Peridea could grant someone total control of both universes if used correctly. But more so, this second galaxy might be a parallel universe of its own, where characters from the current “Mando-Verse” could explore in future projects while the events of the Sequel Trilogy unravel on the old universe, allowing new Star Wars stories to take place without having to abide by Disney’s rules.

Isolating the Sequel Trilogy into its own galaxy while sending off characters from Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” into this new one would certainly be a bold choice on Disney’s behalf. With this being the universe where Trawn and Ezra are already stuck, Ahsoka, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and others will almost certainly use the Pathway to Parodia to track them down. If this rumor is true, they might never return to the same galaxy we all know and love.

By changing George Lucas’ core rules and shattering the confines of the known Star Wars galaxy, this Ahsoka plot point is bound to divide viewers, especially if it really does mean the Sequel Trilogy and its future additions (namely, the upcoming Rey spinoff movie) will operate on their own terms. Either way, the universe could mirror the one we’re already familiar with and might even be where the Force Ghosts of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Qui-Gon Jinn, and other deceased Jedi get their otherworldly abilities from.

Ultimately, Disney won’t ever turn its back on the Sequel Trilogy, with the theming of Disney Parks’ Galaxy’s Edge and the production of a Rey solo movie being telling examples of the company’s commitment to their version of Star Wars. But Filoni’s second galaxy could be the perfect answer fans have long been searching for, acting as a clever way to distinguish his “Mando-Verse” from the canon timeline. But who knows? Maybe this mysterious new universe won’t actually impact the future of Star Wars after all; instead, just being an interesting premise for Ahsoka to explore on its own.

Only time will tell when Episode 3 of Ahsoka arrives on Disney+ on Tuesday, August 29.

