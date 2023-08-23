‘Star Wars’ Just Officially Changed the Mando-Verse Forever

The Mando-Verse has been changed forever.

The Mandalorian (2019) might be Disney+’s flagship live-action Star Wars television series, but as time goes on, fans will likely consider Ahsoka (2023) the “center” of the Mando-Verse, which so far includes both shows, as well as The Book of Boba Fett (2021), all of which take place five years after Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983).

Ahsoka is the latest series from the Mando-Verse, following Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and her fellow Rebels, war general Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Mandalorian Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), as they attempt to thwart the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) while continuing their search for lost Jedi Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

It is expected that Ahsoka will lead set the stage for the untitled Mando-Verse film, which is being directed by the show’s writer and executive producer, Dave Filoni. As such, the film will likely revolve around Thrawn and his attempt to rebuild the Empire. However, there’s no release date for the film yet, and it may even arrive long after The Mandalorian Season 4.

The anticipation for Ahsoka has been high, to say the least, as have the expectations. Not only is the show a live-action sequel to the beloved animated show Star Wars: Rebels (2014 — 2018), but it also has the responsibility of centering around Ahsoka Tano, the iconic fan-favorite character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2020).

Now, after what has felt like a long wait, the first two episodes of Ahsoka are finally here, having premiered just last night (August 22). And it’s fair to say that the Mando-Verse got much bigger. The show feels more epic than previous Mando-Verse entries, and it has a lot to do with the opening text in the first episode, “Part One: Master and Apprentice.”

The “opening crawl” is a signature device used within the opening sequence for Star Wars films designed to provide context and backstory. It starts with “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…” and is accompanied by the equally iconic “Main Title Theme” by composer John Williams. However, it is exclusive to the nine films in the Skywalker Saga.

There have been some exceptions, though. Though far from the opening crawl everyone knows and loves, which recedes into the distant galaxy before eventually disappearing, there is opening text in the anthology film Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), while Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) simply has the line, “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…”

And now, Ahsoka follows that same trend, which is a first for the Mando-Verse, and really sets the stage for things going forward, lending some much-needed gravitas and exposition for fans who aren’t necessarily familiar with Rebels.

Check out the opening text for Ahsoka‘s “Part One: Master and Apprentice” below:

The EVIL GALACTIC EMPIRE has failed and a NEW REPUBLIC has risen to take its place. However, sinister agents are already at work to undermine the fragile peace. A plot is underway to find the lost IMPERIAL GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN and bring him out of exile. Once presumed dead, rumors are spreading on Thrawn’s return which would galvanize the IMPERIAL REMNANTS and start another war. Former jedi Knight AHSOKA TANO captured one of Thrawn’s allies and learned of a secret map which is vital to the enemy’s plan. Ahsoka now searches for the map as her prisoner, MORGAN ELSBETH, is transported to the New Republic for trial….

Some fans have already shared their reactions to the opening text on X/Twitter. One user, @CharlesSkaggs, used a GIF to emphasize how surprised they were at seeing the text:

“Me, when I saw the opening text crawl in the first episode of #Ahsoka: #StarWars #StarWarsAhsoka”

Another surprised fan, @reylo_memes, said, “A text crawl would not have been on my Ahsoka bingo card!”

Others didn’t seem as impressed. @Nick_Mellott said it was “not a good look.”

“Not a good look to start #Ahsoka text crawl explaining a scene that sounds like it would have been interesting to see. I look forward to an unnecessary movie about it 40 years from now”

Will Ahsoka end up breaking any other Mando-Verse rules and continue to surprise fans? Here’s to hoping…

As per Disney and Lucasfilm, here’s the official trailer for Ahsoka:

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), and the late Ray Stevenson (Baylan).

The first two episodes of Ahsoka are now streaming on Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream every Tuesday, with the eighth and final episode airing on October 3.

Were you surprised to see opening text in Ahsoka? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!