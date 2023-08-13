7 Most Believable ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ Fan Theories

Any true Star Wars connoisseur has likely riddled with one of the many Star Wars: Ahsoka fan theories. It’s a nuanced topic, and the enigma that is Ahsoka Tano is ready to enthrall viewers toward the end of the month. Until then, consider the most popular Ahsoka fan theories and place your bets on the one likeliest to make it into the Star Wars franchise.

What We Know About Star Wars: Ahsoka

The premiere date for Ahsoka is August 23, 2023. It will premiere on Disney+ as a part of its Star Wars section. It is a spin-off of The Mandalorian and comprises an essential part of the Star Wars series. It serves as a continuation of the animated series Star Wars Rebels.

Stars of Star Wars: Ahsoka

The show stars Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi Padawan and apprentice to Anakin Skywalker. Sabine Wren is played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Hera Syndulla gets the epic acting talents of Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

It is a Lucasfilm production that’s original network of release is Disney+, under the purview of Eric Steelberg, Jon Favreau, Dave Fioni, and others. All this talent led to a multitude of fan theories; some of them are even fairly plausible for the new season.

Major Star Wars: Ahsoka Fan Theories

All things Star Wars have details to speculate on, whether within the Clone Wars, the Unknown Men, or the whole Jedi Order of it all. Specific to Ahsoka, some fan theories emerge as the most common:

1. Barriss Offee Redemption Arc

Ranking high on the list of Star Wars: Ahsoka fan theories is the redemption arc for Barriss. It’s not unlikely; themes of redemption run thick throughout Star Wars. Fans hope that Offee will eventually reconcile with Ahsoka Tano and aid in the quest. This is a plausible option because it calls on extreme emotions and drama.

She was the one who orchestrated the bombing of the Jedi Temple and set Ahsoka Tano up to take the fall for it. Ultimately, Offee did admit guilt before the military tribune but remained true to her integrity — the belief that the Jedi and the Republic had fallen from the good path. It’s this type of integrity that earns characters, real and fictional, a chance at redemption.

That said, there is some contention over whether Barriss Offee would even be alive in this New Republic era. She was last seen in The Clone Wars Season 5, but a deleted scene from Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005) shows her meeting her fate on Felucia during Order 66. The jury is still out.

2. Star Wars Rebels Season 5?

Remember the earworm, “Simpsons did it!” and how it showed that in Hollywood and entertainment, many themes get repeated. The Star Wars theory here has its roots in timeline confusion. We know Ahsoka takes place post-original trilogy, but with the potential inclusion of Anakin Skywalker as either a Force ghost or in a Clone War flashback, it could be that Ahsoka will span years of the character’s life, and not simply take place at one moment in time.

That leaves it open to fan theories surrounding an extension of the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. It also leads fans back to Star Wars Rebels , particularly because we do know that Grand Admiral Thrawn is the official antagonist of the season. Pairing these things together, and given other theories about the subject of time, it’s more than plausible that this will repeat some Season 4 themes.

3. Jedi Order and Sith Ethics: Villian or Hero?

The whole point of the Star Wars franchise is to connect with values on an accessible level; it takes the ordinary and makes it fantastic. This gives way to the Force and the dark side. Fans believe that there is more nuance to the morality of these characters and hope that the series investigates this in more detail.

Because the Star Wars industry holds a lens to the character of society (and has since 1977). It only makes sense that as the post-pandemic Force awakens in the 21st century, a theory of moral ambiguity would come with it. This malleability is what allows Star Wars to continue after almost 50 years.

4. Ahsoka is Alive During the Original Trilogy and its Most Recent Installment

This new theory from Reddit supposes that Ashoka hunted the rumors of Palpatine and thus wasn’t present in Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015) or Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2018). The theory goes that when she discovered Palpatine’s intent, she gets to the evil character and leaves him in the state he was found in Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019). It’s substantiated by hearing Ahsoka’s voice from Rey’s confrontation with the dark character.

5. New Timelines and Secrets are Ready

Riffing off of the connection to the World Between Worlds, there were many fans who thought Disney might leverage the series to boost other parts of its Star Wars franchise. Yet many a fan hoped that it would lead to a timeline reboot after the whole “Russian bots tried to take down Star Wars” debacle. The controversy led back to 2017 and traced to a few hundred Twitter accounts.

Per The Washington Post, 96% were run by humans, and the other set was run by bots. This clearly shows the power of technology not only in the Star Wars universe but in the one we live in every day. If a few hundred voices can sway the opinions of Star Wars perception via social media, then perhaps it was heard as far as Lucasfilm. Reality imitating fiction, then perhaps, that fiction imitating reality.

6. Star Wars: World Between Worlds Portal

This Ahsoka fan theory lies in imagery, but a picture speaks a thousand words. Basically, it’s that the ‘O’ in the Star Wars: Ahsoka logo is a reference to the World Between Worlds. Think of the oval in front of the triangle. It might not seem like much, but this is the part of the Star Wars franchise that introduced time travel and theory.

Imagery is powerful; the whole Star Wars Rebels was an animation, and the iconic Lucasfilm text is part of what threads together the worlds. If it’s true, that lends some broad implications to how time will be treated in the upcoming Ahsoka Tano adventures. With the factor of time in play, it opens opportunities for new storylines as well.

7. Luke Skywalker Helped the Quest to Find Thrawn

This fan theory goes back to the character Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). It attempts to tie the regret over Ben Solo’s loss to the dark side and the resulting Jedi Temple destruction. A popular part of the Star Wars franchise was when The Book of Boba Fett led Ahsoka Tano on a visit to Luke Skywalker.

This stop was before completing her mission to find Grand Admiral Thrawn. Why did Ahsoka, the warrior, and singularly focused force stop? Fans believe it to be that she was looking for help to locate Thrawn. At the time, Skywalker had already traveled the galaxy and might have held something useful.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Fan Theories Still Growing Daily

With the iconic Lars Mikkelsen playing Grand Admiral Thrawn and all the buzz surrounding the Star Wars universe, there is plenty left to be seen. Fan theories evolve just like the show. Star Wars today is not the George Lucas original, but it’s something even greater.

Open-Ended, Cliffhanger Tactics

Fans received a loose premise of Ahsoka Tano investigating the emerging threat to the galaxy following the Empire’s fall. Nothing exists in a vacuum, and the Ahsoka series is part of that truth. There are impossible-to-reality twists that Star Wars makes possible.

Thus, it’s easier to suspend disbelief and identify these fan theories as the most plausible of the bunch. There are things we know, like the late Ray Stevenson playing Baylan Skoll. Then there are conclusions fans can draw as a way to immerse in a galaxy of myth.

Questions About Star Wars: Ahsoka

Without questions to answer, there would be no Ahsoka show; the very season proves that the Ahsoka series is responsible for some answers. There are many threads that weave together the wondrous Ahsoka Disney universe, and these lead to curiosities such as:

Where are Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn? Are they even alive after being thrust into the Unknown Regions?

What was with the Ahsoka color change? Green lightsabers with a reverse grip? Then a yellowish one, now pure white? Why is this happening to Ahsoka Tano’s saber?

Is Ahsoka Tano a Jedi Knight? Despite saying, “I’m no Jedi,” many wonder about the technicalities of the Jedi Temple.

Which other characters know about the World Between Worlds? That’s an important one.

Does Ahsoka Tano know that Anakin Skywalker had a redemption arc in Clone Wars ?

? Where on Earth (or in the galaxy) was Ahsoka Tano during The Rebellion?

Future of Ahsoka Disney Show: Unpredictable and Highly Anticipated

It’s likely that the Ahsoka series is going to answer some (if not all of these questions). The Ahsoka miniseries is a chance to take a popular Star Wars enterprise and use it to create fan theories and make even more questions.

There is plenty of time to catch up before the premiere, so you can pick which of these fan theories suits your ideas. Plus, it lends plenty of opportunities to garner even more questions about the mystery that is Ahsoka Tano. As for the truth, only the show will tell.

Do you have any Ahsoka fan theories to add to the mix? You might just hit the bullseye…flex your Jedi knowledge in the comments below!