‘Ahsoka’ Season 2 Will Only Happen Under One Condition, Says Star

According to the star of the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars spinoff, Ahsoka, Lucasfilm will only give a potential second season the greenlight if it can manage to meet these very high expectations—and the pressure is definitely on.

What is ‘Ahsoka’ About?

Things are really starting to gear up for showrunner Dave Filoni’s Ahsoka as its two-episode premiere inches closer and closer. The series, which has been a long time coming for fans of Star Wars animation, will act as a de facto Season 5 to Filoni’s other passion project, Star Wars Rebels.

Picking up roughly around the same time as The Mandalorian Season 3, the new series will follow the titular Force-user (played in live-action by Rosario Dawson) as she turns the page, having been through a lot following the fall of the Jedi Order and surviving Order 66, fighting against the Galactic Empire, and being imprisoned in the mysterious World Between Worlds.

In the Ahsoka show, she’ll be reunited with familiar faces like Ghost pilot Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), though her relationship with the latter has become strained in the years following the Rebels finale. Together, they’ll embark on a mission to track down the conniving Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and his allies, all while searching for lost Jedi Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), who vanished into the Outer Regions after battling Thrawn.

Check out the latest trailer for Lucasfilm’s Ahsoka below:

Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘Ahsoka’?

Ever since the project was announced during Disney Investor Day 2020, many Star Wars fans have speculated that Ahsoka will receive a second season, given that the titular character is a long-standing favorite within the community. With Rosario Dawson’s take on the former Jedi having made her debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, and again in the Disney+ Book of Boba Fett series, it seemed that Lucasfilm had some pretty serious intentions for Ahsoka from the get-go.

There’s no doubt that Ahsoka will play an integral part in the upcoming slate of Star Wars projects moving forward, especially with Dave Filoni’s highly-anticipated “Mando-Verse” crossover event on the horizon. But before then, there’s still the question of whether or not the Ahsoka show will be a one-off, or if Lucasfilm has plans to continue her solo story for multiple seasons.

‘Ahsoka’ Season 2 Needs Fan Support to Happen

While we have yet to relieve a clear answer, Rosario Dawson recently revealed that before talks of an Ahsoka Season 2 can take place, Disney gave showrunners an ultimatum: Season 1 has to be a smash hit with fans.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly prior to the current SAG-AFTRA strike said she hopes that if “the fans love [Ahsoka]” then they “get to do more” presumably episodes or seasons in the future:

I really, really hope the fans love it. That means A) we get to do more and B) we’ve honored the legacy of this character and this journey, and I know that’s what we intended to do.

Both the cast and crew of Ahsoka have already expressed interest in doing a Season 2, with Dawson telling The Hollywood Reporter in a 2022 interview, “Hopefully, we’ll get a sequel!” Based on these remarks, it’s safe to say that the Ahsoka actress, Filoni, and likely, most of her co-stars, are all-in on creating more beyond the debut season.

And if fans’ reactions are what Disney and Lucasfilm are worried about, it seems like we can expect to receive a Season 2 confirmation any day now. Ahsoka is eagerly-awaited among many Star Wars fans, especially those who watched Star Wars Rebels. Plus, bringing beloved characters like Sabine, Hera, Chopper, and likely more into the fold gives it a bit of a leg-up in terms of potential audience demand for a second season. And with Thrawn rumored to be the villain of the “Mando-Verse” crossover movie, Ahsoka will almost certainly be a “must-watch” for even more casual fans of the franchise.

Still, Ahsoka Season 2 isn’t guaranteed, and there is the chance that fans’ reactions might not be what Lucasfilm would’ve hoped for. Given that other highly-anticipated Star Wars spinoffs focused on legacy characters like the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries and Season 1 of The Book of Boba Fett fell flat with audiences, there is the possibility that Ahsoka will follow suit. And with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes currently rocking Hollywood, Disney might not want to greenlight yet another project anytime soon.

But judging by the fact that the show was entirely written by the character’s co-creator himself, and that the trailer looks like Star Wars at its peak, we’re hopefully in for an action-packed, nostalgic return to the galaxy far, far away. Hopefully.

Episodes 1 and 2 of Ahsoka arrive on Disney+ on August 23, 2023.

Do you think Disney will greenlight a Season 2 of Ahsoka, or will this show be another “flop” for Lucasfilm in its string of unremarkable entires? Let us know in the comments.