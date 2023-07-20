Dave Filoni Might Remove 32-Year-Old ‘Star Wars’ Icon In ‘Ahsoka’

Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano will be changing the Star Wars universe forever with her new series, and it’s looking like one iconic piece from Star Wars won’t be making a comeback after all.

Star Wars has been around for a long time. Some things have changed over the years, and certainly, things shifted once Disney bought Lucasfilm, but there are a few details that have stayed the same. In Timothy Zahn’s “Heir to the Empire” series, fans are introduced to the Chiss Admiral and his flagship, the Chimaera.

After being absent from Star Wars for several years, Dave Filoni brought the villain back for Star Wars Rebels where he fought the Ghost Crew and nearly won. If it weren’t for Ezra Bridger using the Purghil to stop Thrawn, the Grand Admiral would have changed the entire war before it even began. Thrawn’s return is imminent, and Ahsoka and Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) still need to find their Jedi friend.

Fans have been waiting for Thrawn’s live-action appearance since they heard Ahsoka ask where Thrawn is in The Mandalorian Season 2. Morgan Elsbeth refused to answer onscreen then, but it’s clear that the Chiss Admiral is up to something. Thankfully, Star Wars has given fans more to look at with concept art on display at San Diego Comic-Con.

These art pieces explore diverse settings such as Jedi ruins, a starship scrapyard (or factory), a golden bridge of a new starship, and a red forest. These intriguing pieces reveal that Ahsoka isn’t here to bring everyone back to Tatooine and similar landscapes but to diverse areas. Thrawn can be seen on the golden bridge concept art, which was briefly seen in the trailer. The Chimaera doesn’t have such luxuries meaning that Thrawn is likely to ditch his prized flagship for this new strange vessel.

In every Star Wars appearance, Thrawn has never been seen without the Chimaera nearby, so it will be shocking if Dave Filoni changes things up and places Thrawn on a new cruiser. While it wouldn’t be the first time, Filoni changed Star Wars canon, this change will probably upset many older fans who grew up with Thrawn.

The Chiss Admiral has been around for over 30 years and has a special place amongst fans, so their expectations for Lars Mikkelsen as Thrawn are extraordinarily high. Elsbeth can also be seen on this golden bridge, and with the Stormtroopers already being changed to have gold on their armor, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Chimaera is ditched.

Do you think the Chimaera won’t be in Ahsoka? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!