Chewbacca Actor Speaks on ‘Star Wars’ Return for Mysterious New Project

George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away has introduced audiences to dozens of beloved characters, but perhaps none are as iconic as the brutish Wookie warrior, Chewbacca. Now, as Star Wars gears up to expand with its next live-action Disney+ show, The Acolyte, one veteran franchise actor is opening up about his return—this time, as a different furry Force-wielder.

Chewbacca has been a staple of the Star Wars universe since Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope hit theaters in 1977. Over the decades, we’ve seen the lovable Wookie work alongside the infamous smuggler-turned-Rebel, Han Solo (Harrison Ford), fight alongside Grandmaster Yoda in the Battle of Kashyyyk, and join in the Resistance movement against the First Order in the Disney-helmed Sequel Trilogy.

In more recent Star Wars installments, Chewbacca has been played by Joonas Suotamo since Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), where he was a body double to Peter Mayhew due to the performer’s health-related problems. He then completely took over the role for the remaining two films, as well as Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018).

But Chewie isn’t the only famous Wookie in the Star Wars franchise. In the Disney+ Book of Boba Fett series, Black Krrsantan is hired by the Hutts to take down the titular ex-bounty hunter (Temuera Morrison), the new Daimyo of Mos Espa. The black-coated Wookie warrior has an extensive comic book history, where he’s depicted fighting Obi-Wan Kenobi on the sands of Tatooine.

More recently, we were re-introduced to fan-favorite Jedi Padawan Gungi, who first appeared in Season 5 of the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series. Earlier this year, it was revealed that he survived Order 66 in Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and was brought back to Kashyyyk with the help of Clone Force 99.

And now, a new Wookie is coming our way in the upcoming Disney+ series, The Acolyte. It was confirmed at this year’s Star Wars Celebration Europe that Suotamo would be stepping into the Wookie suit again, but this time, for a mysterious new role as a Force-wielder named Kelnacca.

After months of speculating who this mystery Wookie truly was, with some believing he would be Burryaga from the High Republic Era, Star Wars fans were finally given their answer in a new Entertainment Weekly spread for The Acolyte. Kelnacca will be an entirely new addition to the universe who, according to showrunner Leslye Headland, will have a “very different character design” than Chewbacca.

Speaking on this new Wookie character to EW’s Dagobah Dispatch podcast, Headland said, “Honestly, I really loved Solo, and I loved Joonas’ performance in it. And as I was watching him, I was like, ‘Gosh, it would be really cool to see him be a Jedi — to actually do some action work and some fighting and not just the sidekick role.”

Bringing a new Jedi Wookie into the fold was a “dream come true” for Suotamo himself, placing a heavy emphasis on his character’s ability to use the Force:

He brings his own his own energy and he is taught in the ways of the Force, which has been a dream of mine ever since I was a kid. To get to play a character that can wield the Force is beyond any of my dreams.

The actor also expressed his excitement for “everyone to get to know” Kelnacca, who Suotamo intentionally tried to distinguish from his more famous Wookie counterpart:

I’m really happy for everyone to get to know [Kelnacca] because I purposely tried to differentiate him from Chewbacca. Being a Jedi, there’s more to that. And that was the challenge. It entailed all the training and getting ready with my castmates. We had such a fun time preparing for these roles, and there was a lot of time to think how to approach each situation and moment.

Based on Suotamo and Headland’s remarks, it seems Kelnacca is poised to play a substantial role in The Acolyte, though story specifics remain shrouded in mystery. The upcoming Disney+ show, which will take place in the yet-unexplored High Republic Era, is perhaps the most little-known project currently on Lucasfilm’s slate, though new information is slowly starting to come to light ahead of its vague 2024 release date.

And he might prove to be an important ally—or foe—to Amandla Stenberg’s character. But despite seemingly having a prominent role in the story, Headland reportedly had to keep “pitching and pitching” the idea of Kelnacca until Lucasfilm execs eventually agreed, with Star Wars special effects artist Neal Scanlan “loving” the character and his unique design. The showrunner described his bold look, which reportedly includes a “shaved” head:

I especially loved having a Wookiee with the sides of his head shaved. A lot of times these characters come up — even Amandla and [Lee Jung-jae]’s characters — they come up almost from character design first. It’s almost like I can see them — the way that they look and the costumes that they’re wearing or any of those things. I’m a very visual person in that way. So that’s how Kelnacca came to be.

For now, we’ll have to wait patiently for new information about this mysterious new Wookie to be made public. But based on his description so far, it sounds like Kelnacca could very well be a highlight of The Acolyte when it hits the small screen sometime next year.

Are you excited to see a Jedi Wookie in The Acolyte? Share your thoughts on this new character in the comments below.