New Production Update Dashes Hopes for ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Season 2

Although it wasn’t the smash hit that Disney and Lucasfilm expected it to be, 2021’s live-action Star Wars spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, continued the story of the eponymous fan-favorite bounty hunter to mixed reviews from critics and fans. Still, hope persisted for a Season 2 after the show’s seven-episode run concluded in February 2022, though now, it seems like any rumblings about new episodes have been shut down once and for all.

Boba Fett in The Mandalorian

When Temuera Morrison returned to the galaxy far, far away to play Boba Fett in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, the legacy Star Wars actor was immediately greeted with open arms.

Morrison, who made his franchise debut as Jango Fett in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2022), made waves in the fandom for his portrayal of Boba in the Disney+ spinoff show, prompting his solo series, The Book of Boba Fett, to closely follow in December 2021.

What Happened in The Book of Boba Fett?

Picking up shortly after his appearance in The Mandalorian, we finally get the long-debated answer of how Boba escaped the Sarlacc Pit in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983). In an attempt to leave his bounty-hunting past behind him, Boba, with the help of his trusty sidekick, Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), kills Bib Fortuna and takes the throne of Tatooine for himself.

Now the new Daimyo of Mos Espa, Boba builds his criminal underworld as its “respectful” ruler in The Book of Boba Fett. Intertwined with flashbacks from his past, we see the legendary bounty hunter and his allies going head to head with the Pyke Syndicate throughout the series, along with a familiar adversary from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Audience Reception to The Book of Boba Fett

The series received plenty of backlash from fans, with director Robert Rodriguez at the wrong end of viewers’ criticisms. Some bashed the show’s “out-of-character” portrayal of Boba, claiming he was too “soft” and nothing like the “shoot first, talk later” gun-for-hire fans knew from the Original Trilogy. There was also the inclusion of some questionable speeder chase scenes, which felt more like Rodriguez’s Spy Kids movies and less like George Lucas’ Star Wars.

On the other hand, it acted as a nostalgic trip back to Tatooine, full of the same practical effects, campy, bug-eyed aliens, and simple storylines reminiscent of the Original Trilogy. Many praised Morrison’s take on the titular character and Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand, whose enthusiasm for the franchise was evident. Plus, there’s no denying that seeing Cad Bane (Corey Burton) in live-action has been a highlight of any recent Disney-Star Wars projects.

Will There Be a Season 2 of The Book of Boba Fett?

Since its finale, rumors have run rampant about the possibility of a Book of Boba Fett Season 2. But now, it seems like Lucasfilm has discarded the option of writing a new chapter and is putting the entire book on the back burner in favor of other Disney+ projects.

Whispers that a second season of The Book of Boba Fett might be in development took off in March after a report claiming that production on a Slave 1 set had begun. To fuel the speculation fire, the production building Fett’s ship allegedly sported a different working title than that of The Mandalorian season four, which was also rumored to be in early pre-production around that time.

According to reliable Star Wars source MakingStarWars (via The Bespin Bulletin), who broke the initial news, the idea that maybe the Boba Fett-tied elements were part of The Mandalorian season four was certainly possible. But with different production/code names, it seemed likely that this was potentially the Book of Boba Fett Season 2 fans had been waiting for.

But now, instead of The Book of Boba Fett getting a new chapter, it looks like the titular bounty hunter will instead be present in the fourth season of The Mandalorian. According to multiple sources close to Lucasfilm, there’s seemingly no other series set to go into production, which likely includes the rumored second season of The Book of Boba Fett.

Even Season 4 of The Mandalorian is having a rocky road to production due to the ongoing WGA strike, which has put several film and TV projects on an abrupt pause until writers can work out a deal with major Hollywood studios. Although the series was originally slated to begin filming in September, it’s now rumored that production will resume in November—though even that remains in the air.

For now, there seems to be a whole lot of nothing going on behind the scenes at Lucasfilm. With so many Star Wars projects dangling in a state of production limbo, the franchise’s presence on Disney+ is more unclear than ever.

While it’s sad to hear that The Book of Boba Fett Season 2 is likely not in active development, fans of the series shouldn’t give up hope just yet. With Boba set to appear in Dave Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” crossover movie, there’s still plenty of time to develop the character and his arc further. At the very least, if we can’t get more of Boba in his solo show, we’ll hopefully see him teaming up with Mando again in Season 4.

What are your thoughts on The Book of Boba Fett reportedly not getting a Season 2 renewal? Are you surprised? Let us know in the comments below.