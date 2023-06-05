‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Wraps Filming Amid ‘Ahsoka’ Release Date Confusion

With several new Disney+ shows set to expand the galaxy far, far away in the coming months, there’s no denying that it’s a good time to be a Star Wars fan. And according to a new report, one highly-anticipated project just wrapped principal photography—though where it’ll land in relation to the live-action Ahsoka show remains a mystery.

Star Wars: The Acolyte was first announced at Disney’s Investor Day in 2020 and has since become one of the most eagerly awaited Star Wars spinoffs to date. Led by Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae, Lucasfilm’s newest galactic adventure is currently on course for an early 2024 release date on Disney+.

While story details have yet to be confirmed, The Acolyte will take place during a relatively unexplored period on the canon timeline: the High Republic era. Carrie-Anne Moss, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, and Dean-Charles Chapman round out the cast.

At April’s Star Wars Celebration Europe, fans were finally given several insights into what the show will be about after a year of waiting. In footage shown at the event, Lee Jung-jae’s character, a Jedi Master, was seen teaching a class of younglings the ways of the Force.

Audiences also got a first look at Stenberg as a masked warrior whose intentions remain murky after she scuffles with Jedi Knights. Based on this footage, The Acolyte seems like one of Lucasfilm’s most mysterious projects yet, and similar to Andor, has the potential to be a more mature crime-thriller that appeals to older Star Wars fans.

As of now, this footage has yet to be public, and a teaser trailer still hasn’t been released. But recently, we may have finally received an exciting production update as The Acolyte‘s 2024 release window inches closer.

According to a report from a reputable Star Wars source, MakingStarWars (via The Bespin Bulletin), filming has officially wrapped on The Acolyte.

Over the weekend, principal photography on the series and the first and second units—including the talent—have supposedly wrapped in the U.K. However, even though the cast has completed their on-camera duties, other units are active, and post-production is likely just starting.

According to the source, principal photography on The Acolyte wrapped last month as planned by the series creator, Leslye Headland. While there’s still a long way to go before the show lands on Disney+, this should put it well on track for a January or February 2024 release window.

The Acolyte began filming in October 2022, and Star Wars shows have usually taken just over a year to reach audiences. Of course, it’s been much shorter than a year, but as mentioned, creators still have to edit the footage before it makes its way to small screens worldwide.

Interestingly, The Acolyte will closely follow not one but two upcoming live-action Star Wars shows: the Jude Law-led Skeleton Crew and Rosario Dawson’s solo Ahsoka series. While an exact release date has yet to be confirmed for both, The Acolyte‘s projected winter 2024 premiere window marks what could be an interesting shift for the franchise’s presence on Disney+ moving forward.

Ahsoka is currently slated to arrive on Disney+ in August 2023, with its eight-episode run estimated to wrap up in either September or October. As for Skeleton Crew, which is expected to be released in November or December 2023, there’s potential for its latter episodes to overlap with the beginning of The Acolyte—depending on how early in the year Lucasfilm decides to release it.

These back-to-back live-action Star Wars shows could spell danger for the franchise’s future, similar to audiences’ recent complaints of “superhero fatigue” due to Marvel’s nonstop stream of movies and Disney+ TV shows.

However, this won’t mark the first time Star Wars has aired Disney+ shows concurrently. The latter episodes of the animated Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 were released on the same day as the earlier episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3, which didn’t seem to stir complaints within the fanbase.

It’s also important to note that The Acolyte might not premiere until long after the Skeleton crew has wrapped up its eight-episode run. Plus, there’s always the potential that the new series could get pushed back or delayed further into 2024.

Regardless, with Dave Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” crossover movie on the horizon, it’s exciting to see so much new content coming out of Disney+ Star Wars—even if The Acolyte will remain somewhat of a standalone project in the greater universe.

There’s undoubtedly a lot in the works at Lucasfilm, and for now, all we can do is sit patiently as release dates for Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew, and The Acolyte are unveiled—hopefully soon.

Are you excited to see Star Wars: The Acolyte? Let us know in the comments below.