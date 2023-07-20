‘Star Wars’ Fans Riot, “No Brainer” ‘Mandalorian’ Series Not In Development

Some Star Wars fans shared a simple vision of one Mandalorian series that could easily make Disney millions if they just listened to the fans.

Back in 2019, The Mandalorian became an instant classic. Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin helped revive interest in the franchise after the disastrous Sequel Trilogy and helped show off a more traditional approach to Star Wars. With bounty hunting and Grogu, The Mandalorian skyrocketed to the top as one of the year’s best series for a reason.

The Mandalorian is still a flagship of Disney+ and one of the cooler icons from Disney’s new Star Wars content, but the character barely has any cool stories outside of the Disney+ series. When Lucasfilm was independent and made the prequel trilogy, they made several games/books centered around the era to help flesh out the overall narrative. The Mandalorian isn’t getting the same treatment despite being a perfect choice by Disney for future projects.

One Twitter user, @HazzadorGamin, shows off some concept art of what a video game with Mandalorians could look like:

EA/DICE Technical Artist creates concept for Mandalorian game Via @GavMakesGames, This looks incredible, Pls check his thread.

Other fans shared their reactions wondering why Disney hasn’t made a Mandalorian video game:

Mandalorian game seems like such a no-brainer. Hope someone makes a great one soon Mandalorian game seems like such a no-brainer. Hope someone makes a great one soon 👍 — SuizideKing (@Suizide__King) July 18, 2023 It’s a shame EA canceled support for Battlefront II, just as it was fixed. Definitely could’ve had some sweet Mando content updates. It’s a shame EA canceled support for Battlefront II, just as it was fixed. Definitely could’ve had some sweet Mando content updates. — 🌊 //syatek 🍳🧙🏼‍♂️🌵 (@thegoldengod94) July 18, 2023 It’s actually crazy how easy it would be to tell another original story with a mandalorian through a video game. Can essentially do anything lol It’s actually crazy how easy it would be to tell another original story with a mandalorian through a video game.

Can essentially do anything lol — Washed Gamer (@MitchellRossman) July 19, 2023 wow that second pic almost made me believe it was real, it’s such a good concept of a game, who knows, maybe one day we will have a similar thing https://twitter.com/Sai7am0/status/1681404245642301440

While the game looks impressive, it’s clear that fans want to experience more of the criminal underworld or run around as a Mandalorian. Having that option in a game makes perfect sense and is something Disney should start investing in.

Having more content centered around the series only helps bolster more excitement for the character and ultimately creates more profit for Disney, which they desperately want. Din Djarin could be the stepping stone to many cool Mandalorian characters that fans can see and experience.

It wouldn’t be too hard to create something focused on the Mandalorian or explore Din Djarin’s early days as a bounty hunter, but the fact that Disney has shown zero interest in building up the Mandalorian with more projects is disappointing. Other shows like The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka might be considered a spinoff. Those series are designed to tell a different story with little care for the Mandalorians and their overall story.

Din Djarin or other Mandalorians deserve more time in the spotlight, and a video game looks like a perfect way for Lucasfilm to go all in on this.

Do you think a Mandalorian game would be great for Star Wars? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!