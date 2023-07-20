Disney Abandons ‘Star Wars’ — Willing to Let Franchise Die, Report Says

Clearly, Star Wars needs some help, but Disney isn’t planning on doing anything to help the franchise. Instead, they just want to cut costs and see what happens.

Bob Iger clarified that Disney+ wasn’t doing enough for the company. After spending millions of dollars on making new series for Star Wars and Disney, the company isn’t making enough profit. Disney will make fewer series each year because their current plan isn’t working. While Marvel has cranked out several shows, Star Wars has only released a handful of series, but most have been successful.

The Mandalorian managed to make a lot of records for the streaming platform, but the real problem for Disney is handling iconic characters. Two of the worst shows for Disney have to be Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett because the budget for these shows was just too low. Star Wars fans love to be immersed in the series, and having a few horrific scenes that are clearly low-budget hurt the series.

After the Sequel Trilogy, Lucasfilm hasn’t released a movie. After promising several projects years back, Star Wars has only seen a fragment of what has been promised, leaving fans skeptical about what will happen next. Kathleen Kennedy has been in charge of Lucasfilm under the Disney umbrella for a very long time, and her popularity amongst fans has reached a new low.

Despite having an excellent track record as a producer before taking the position, Kennedy has failed to convince fans that Star Wars is in good hands with the release of the Sequel Trilogy and the constant failure to release another movie. If Disney fails to meet expectations, it only seems logical to bring a new person in to take the job.

Rumors claimed that Kennedy would be out shortly after Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023). Unfortunately, other reports claim that while Disney would be glad to replace Kennedy, they can’t seem to find anyone suitable to replace her at this time:

I’m told Lucafilm is a big mess and that nobody wants Kathleen Kennedy’s job #starwars

I'm told Lucafilm is a big mess and that nobody wants Kathleen Kennedy's job #starwars https://t.co/HlbmuE1j1P — Cosmic Book News – Matt McGloin (@cosmicbooknews) July 14, 2023

It’s clear that Disney needs new leadership for Star Wars, and if the company can’t trust anyone else to run Lucasfilm outside of Kennedy, that’s very concerning. Star Wars’ future hinges on the next few years, with fans eagerly hoping for Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau to save the franchise and bring Star Wars back to the big screen.

Leaving Star Wars with Kennedy won’t help the franchise prosper like the company wants if they plan to reduce costs. Disney is sitting on a goldmine that could make them billions, but they refuse to do it correctly and might damage the franchise further before giving up entirely.

Do you think Kathleen Kennedy needs to be replaced? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!