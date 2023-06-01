‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Director Gives Fans a New Hope for a Second Season

Out of all the announcements made at this year’s Star Wars Celebration, a second season for Obi-Wan Kenobi was not one of them. While most attendees weren’t expecting a follow-up to the 2022 limited series, many fans were left wondering if we would ever see more of Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master. Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, stated that there’s always a possibility for a second season. While speaking to Deadline’s Crew Call podcast, Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow recently echoed the same notion.

Related: “Jar Jar” to Win Major Award

It’s no surprise fans want a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. While the show managed to have some questionable continuity issues, it is still one of the highest-rated Star Wars series on Disney+. Most notably, it brought back Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to reprise their roles as Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker. Watching these two characters go at it again is one of the best moments in the whole show. It was just as exciting as the last few minutes of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016). To be more direct, fans want to see Darth Vader kicking butt more.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is unique as it was the first Star Wars series with only one director. This could have been because the show was labeled as “limited,” which means it’s intended to be one season. With one director at the helm, the project could film more like a film than a series. Deborah Chow, who has also directed a few episodes of The Mandalorian, told the Crew Call podcast earlier this week, “It was always conceived of as a limited [series], and I’m sure you can tell from the story that it is closed. We did obviously seem to tell one big story.”

However, Chow did add, “Who knows, there’s ten more years before ‘A New Hope‘ starts, so never say never.” “Never say never” were Kathleen Kennedy’s exact words when asked about a second season during Star Wars Celebration. While Chow reiterated a few times that the series was always meant to be one season, this little nugget of hope excites fans.

Related: ‘Ahsoka’ Actress Teases New Dark Side’ Star Wars’ Villain

A second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi that focuses more on Darth Vader and less on a young Luke Skywalker and a young Princess Leia could be the way to go. Or if a second season would include the twins, perhaps it would be best for Obi-Wan to interact with them less, as the events from Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) give audiences the impression that both characters did not have a solid relationship with him prior.

What would you like to see in a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi? Let us know in the comments.