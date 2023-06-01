“Jar Jar” to Win Major Award

For both good and for bad, Best will forever be remembered for bringing the lovable and clumsy Gungan, Jar Jar Binks, to life in the Star Wars universe. However, it’s his performance as Jedi Knight Kelleran Beq that might earn him a more distinguished reputation as an actor.

In a surprising turn of events in the Star Wars fandom, the third season of The Mandalorian on Disney+ is sending in several submissions for an Emmy Award. One submission is reportedly for Ahmed Best to take home the award for Best Guest Actor in a Drama series.

From Jar Jar to Star Star

Ahmed Best first entered the Star Wars franchise by stepping into the webbed toes of Jar Jar Binks, the comic relief of The Phantom Menace. Although he definitely has a fan following, Jar Jar was easily one of the most hated creations from Lucasfilm, and Best definitely felt the heat of the backlash from the fanbase. The negative response from viewers was so malicious that the actor reportedly considered suicide after his time in the role.

Although he has continued playing the role for years in projects like Star Wars: Clone Wars, Best was given a chance at redemption with a guest appearance in The Mandalorian. As Kelleran Beq, he rescues an infant Grogu from a legion of Clone Troopers after the execution of Order 66. As if moved by the will of the Force, Beq is the reason the young foundling survives, thus kickstarting the entire series.

Truly a redemption arc worthy of a Star Wars spinoff all its own, Ahmed Best has gone from one of the most reviled creatures in the galaxy to a Jedi savior with a potential Emmy in his future. Although awards season hasn’t officially begun, this writer is certainly rooting for the actor responsible for igniting an admiration for the galaxy far, far away.

Does Ahmed Best deserves an Emmy? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!