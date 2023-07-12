‘Star Wars’ Goes Too Far, Replaces Luke Skywalker in ‘Ahsoka’

Dave Filoni’s Ahsoka series just got a new trailer which confirmed that Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano might be more Luke Skywalker after all.

After Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017), fans lost faith in Lucasfilm over how Luke Skywalker was portrayed. After saving the galaxy and reminding his father what it meant to be a Jedi, Luke cuts himself off from the force after abandoning his apprentice due to fears he had. Luke went from being a symbol of hope to being a guilt-driven hermit living in solitude.

No one wanted Luke Skywalker to be seen like this, and fans would feel the same way about Ahsoka Tano. Unfortunately, Ahsoka seems to be following Luke’s steps. In the new trailer, Ahsoka Tano admits that she abandoned Sabine while training her. She feels some sort of guilt for not finishing what she started. Ahsoka also doesn’t see herself as a Jedi, so fans are confused about whether Sabine is suddenly a force user.

It seems that Ahsoka will be replacing Luke in the story for how the New Republic will take down Thrawn anyways. Her new series will set up the Chiss Admiral’s return. Filoni is confirmed to be working on a new movie that will culminate the events happening in The Mandalorian, Skeleton Crew, and Ahsoka.

“Heir to the Empire,” the original story written by Timothy Zahn, used Han, Leia, and Luke to deal with Thrawn, and it seems that the original trio might show up at one point, but Ahsoka, Din Djarin and the New Republic will handle this battle.

Ahsoka’s background as a force user who cut herself off from the Jedi Order is starting to sound a lot like what Luke Skywalker did, and this story decision ruined the character for many fans. No one wanted to see a defeated Luke Skywalker. No one wanted to see a Luke that, for some reason, ran away from his responsibilities. The same goes for Ahsoka, but fans might not be so lucky.

Ahsoka Tano’s failure to train Sabine Wren feels like Lucasfilm is repeating a story fans have seen, and it’s not looking like the esteemed character will be seen as a great hero in the Star Wars universe for failing to teach her friend for some reason, not finding Ezra Bridger after all these years.

Watch the new trailer for Ahsoka here:

Ahsoka releases on August 23 on Disney+!

Do you think Ahsoka Tano will be replacing Luke Skywalker? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!