‘Star Wars’ Emmy Nominations Prove the Franchise is Not Dead

Although the annual Emmy Awards are being postponed out of respect for the WGA strike, it has not stopped the organization from rolling out the nominations for coveted shows. Though it’s not the usual case for Star Wars programs to be recognized, the company has hit big with Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi, proving that the troubles of the Sequel Trilogy are long gone.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni should be given proper credit for reviving the franchise as they did. Well, let’s back up a bit. Tony Gilroy should be given appropriate credit, too, as Rogue One was the catalyst that began Lucasfilm diving into the Original Trilogy with far more gusto than had ever been accomplished.

Rogue One was released in 2016, and though it still had to do with the Skywalker Saga, it took that decades-old information and spun it around into something astounding. For the first time, fans worldwide saw why Darth Vader was so feared and why we all rooted for the Rebels in the first three films.

Gilroy’s direction led to Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni stepping in to create The Mandalorian, which has become one of the best Star Wars properties ever produced. From there, Lucasfilm started to clue into the idea that fans wanted the deep lore of the universe to be explored in new and exciting ways.

‘Obi-Wan’ and ‘Andor’ Nominated For Best Series

Emmy nominees for Best Drama Series: • Andor

• Better Call Saul

• The Crown

• House of the Dragon

• The Last of Us

• Succession

• The White Lotus

— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 12, 2023

Instead of allowing Gilroy’s direction to be wasted, Lucasfilm prompted him to return for Andor. This series details the life of Cassion Andor and how he came upon fighting for the Rebellion. He is arguably the best character from Rogue One, and Diego Luna returning to dive deeper into the life of Andor has been perfect. The series has been spoken about as being far superior to even The Mandalorian and has been given a nomination for Best Drama Series.

This nomination is especially special, as the series is against critically acclaimed shows such as Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, and The Last of Us.

'OBI-WAN KENOBI' has been nominated for 5 Emmys, including Best Limited Series.

In keeping the same type of creative exploration of blending the Original Trilogy with contemporary stories, the Prequel Trilogy was also revisited with Obi-Wan Kenobi. Fans became pleased with new and old Star Wars stories clashing as Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen returned to reprise their beloved roles.

Between showcasing how broken Obi-Wan was after Order 66 and the deep hatred that Anakin Skywalker still feels for his former master, it gave audiences a deep look at the complicated past of the beginning of Vader’s domination of the universe. We also got to see the Inquisitors in live-action.

Obi-Wan Kenobi has also been nominated for Best Limited Series, going up against shows like Beef, Dahmer, and Fleischman is in Trouble.

Though fans have been plenty critical about Kathleen Kennedy and the direction that the Sequel Trilogy took, we can all collectively let out a sigh of relief, as the shows that have been produced have been top-notch. We are unsure how the new wave of Star Wars films will be accepted, but as long as Filoni, Gilroy, and Favreau are consulted—everything will be fine.

Andor will return with its second and final season next year. Though Ewan McGregor has requested an Obi-Wan Season 2, like most of us, we must wait and see if that will happen. Ahsoka is also set to release next month, which might be adding another Emmy nomination next year.

