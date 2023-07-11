‘Ahsoka’ Officially Changes ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Icon Forever

Ahsoka just revealed a shocking change to one Star Wars Rebels character that all fans love.

Rebels aired years ago, exploring a new side of the galaxy with the Ghost crew. Hera Syndulla, Ezra Bridger (Mena Massoud). Chopper, Zeb, and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) worked together to stop the Empire from taking Lothal, their home planet. Their battle with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) left the story open for another tale years later.

Thankfully, Star Wars just released a new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series that has some shocking revelations in it:

Ezra took Thrawn somewhere far, and Sabine and Ahsoka were supposed to be looking for the Jedi, but Filoni’s sequel to Rebels, Ahsoka, proves that this story won’t be happening how fans expected. Instead of Sabine and Ahsoka heading straight to find Ezra at the end of Rebels, something else happens. That’s why Ahsoka isn’t with Sabine in The Mandalorian, as the former Jedi is hunting down Thrawn without her Mandalorian friend.

In the trailer, fans learned that Ahsoka was actually teaching Sabine Wren, as the Mandalorian calls her, master. It’s unclear if Sabine is force sensitive, but if she is, that would be a huge revelation that would change the entire series. Why? Because Ezra and Kanan never mentioned it once in the Rebels series when it would’ve been super important to train her to use the force. Not everyone is force sensitive, and during the Empire’s reign, having a connection with the force made several people hunt you down.

Any fan knows that a force-sensitive Mandalorian changes everything. Mandalorians and Jedi don’t mix well as the two people fought each other for centuries, and Ahsoka has healed those ancient wounds by helping Mandalorians such as Bo-Katan and Sabine. If Sabine is training to be a new Jedi, it would be a big moment in Star Wars history as Sabine could unite both groups once again.

One reason why this might not happen is that Ahsoka walked away from the Jedi Order and has repeatedly claimed she isn’t a Jedi. If she trains Sabine suddenly like a Jedi, that feels odd since Ahsoka usually doesn’t change her mind just like that. It’s possible that Ahsoka could just be training her in the ways of the force, and both of them could be the first Grey Jedi in the recent Star Wars canon. Either way, Filoni needs to explain if Sabine is actually a force user.

Most likely, Ahsoka is training Sabine Wren to use Ezra’s lightsaber and be a more proficient warrior. This relationship as master and apprentice would probably be the same as if Sabine was a Jedi because that’s all Ahsoka knew. Seeing Sabine and Ahsoka fighting both Shin and Baylan confirms that the series will be chalked full of lightsaber duels and fans might be on the edge of their seats for this fight knowing that the two are going to do whatever it takes to find Ezra.

