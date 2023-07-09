AI Butchers ‘Star Wars’ Content Amidst Writers Strike

Amidst the ongoing Writer’s Strike, a company called Gizmodo took a crack at creating Star Wars content. Fan fiction is a massive industry from the MCU to the DCU, but this modern approach differs slightly.

AI Tries Creating Star Wars Content

There are plenty of ways to generate content. From creators’ rooms to experts, art is a process. And Star Wars is no different. Since it’s so in-depth, it adds the burden of logic to anyone trying to add to the enterprise.

And in this lies the downfall of artificial intelligence. Yes, it’s impressive, but AI showed that it can’t replace human awareness after this new experiment. It all comes down to accuracy.

What Went Wrong With AI Creating Star Wars Content

It’s well-known to use ghostwriters, but instead, Gizmodo used the ‘ghost in the machine.’ It’s not the first to try AI as a writing tool, and it probably won’t be the last. But after the Star Wars debacle, the AI results were informative and disappointing.

The “Gizmodo Bot” posted, attempting to create Star Wars content. Based on the chronological order of the movies and television shows, it made some pretty serious errors:

It didn’t explicitly disclaim that the article was AI-written. The program mistakenly placed Star Wars: The Clone Wars in the wrong order. It omitted several essential TV shows, including Star Wars: Andor.

These mistakes, among others, have left writers and readers wondering about the merit of artificial intelligence in mass content generation.

Artificial Versus Human Writers Amidst Strike

Merril Brown, editorial director for Gizmodo, says, “These features aren’t replacing work currently being done by writers and editors.” Yet, amidst a writers’ strike based on claims of unfair treatment, even thinking about using AI is a touchy subject.

A professor at Northwestern University, Nick Diakopoulos, stated, “The danger is to the trustworthiness of the news organization.” It makes sense because the program certainly made some errors. The hope, per Gizmodo, is to “thoughtfully gather and act on feedback.”

It begs the question, while real writers stand at the picket lines, are their positions sustainable in the era of AI?

