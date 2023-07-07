Screenwriting Competition Implements AI For Judging, Goes Terribly Wrong

In one of the most tone-deaf moves ever, a screenwriting competition called Scriptapolooza decided to try and get on the Artificial Intelligence train by allowing scripts written by real writers to be judged by an AI program. Essentially, hopeful screenwriters would turn in 25 pages of an original screenplay, which this program would then judge. AI would choose the best of the submissions; then, the entire script would be sent in to be analyzed by a human.

This way of judging already sounds confusing, and to top things off, the ongoing WGA (Writers Guild of America) strike directly reflects the worries that professional writers have with AI programs being used to pump out work that takes the average person a considerable amount of time. Scriptapoolza apologized for this historically lousy move, though the damage seems to be done.

Hi everyone, unfortunately we got caught up in the frenzy of AI. For the past 25 years we have been working for writers. Bad decisions were made to run with this. We apologize. We stand with writers and the WGA. — Scriptapalooza (@Scriptapalooza1) July 7, 2023

People on Twitter have already been attacking the screenwriting competition for this move, and this apology has made things far worse by stating they have been in business for 25 years, only to try and push the idea of AI.

Can you make any assurances that you have not been using AI in any capacity for your Scriptapalooza judging thus far? — Laura Kroeger 🎞🏛 (@Reel_Insight) July 7, 2023

This is a brilliant question. Now, the integrity of Scriptapoolza can be questioned, considering the company announced this backward way of judging real works.

Honestly cannot believe you guys thought this was a good idea to begin with. 🤦‍♀️ — Shero Syndicate (@sherosyndicate) July 7, 2023

We would have to agree with this assessment. Hopeful writers may have been using Scriptapoolza to break into the screenwriting industry but will likely not return if they are to be replaced by AI.

Hey everyone, unfortunately we got caught up in the frenzy of hunting humans for sport. For the past 25 years we have been working with humans. Bad decisions were made to go ahead and arm ourselves and hunt our fellow man. We apologize. We stand with the humans and PETA. — Scott Leger (@Scotterybarn) July 7, 2023

Though this is a far more humorous take on this blunder, we must applaud the analogy used in AI hunting humans like in The Terminator and well played.

Appreciate the apology but it was still super tone deaf. Maybe check out some of the funds going around to really make amends? Sponsor some coffee or lunches for a few picket lines? — CameronAM (@CameronAM4) July 7, 2023

This is an excellent idea for Scriptapoolza to pull itself out of a hole it has dug into. Supporting the WGA strikers by donating money or sending food to the picketers would show that this tone-deaf move can be learned from. A simple apology on Twitter is likely not going to do the trick.

You knew what you were doing. AI is a big topic around here, and writers are completely against it. What were you thinking? — Alicia (Lee) McClendon (@QTarantino_) July 7, 2023

Another wise assessment. Whoever runs the company’s PR department or is the think tank should be advised how to read a room; the room is the WGA’s collective plight regarding how it views the AI crisis.

Honest question. Did AI write this? — Brian Guest (@brguest20) July 7, 2023

That is another excellent question.

The WGA is on strike, which has been ongoing since early May. SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) is set to start its own strike, putting Hollywood at a complete standstill. There would be no writers or actors to promote upcoming works for studios to promote projects. Both unions would be waiting for a fair deal from the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers), which is nowhere near close to happening.

However, should the millions likely be lost from TV and films no longer being produced, we imagine the AMPTP would have no choice but to strike a new deal for both organizations. This is a severe issue for those who work in show business and even for audiences who pay money for streaming services and to attend movies they are fans of.

Scriptapoolza did not do its research when presenting its AI plan, and the company might have damaged its reputation beyond belief.

