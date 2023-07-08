WGA Strike Targets Amazon and Its “Crime Day”

The WGA strike is stronger than ever, as picketing writers have been attempting to shut down productions across the country. However, production shoots aren’t the only place picketers have shown up, and now they are setting their sights on Amazon.

Anyone who has benefited from the hard work of show business writers is being targeted. For instance, when Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav gave a commencement speech at Boston University, his appearance was met with plenty of picketing. Even students and supporters in the crowd held signs stating, “Pay your writers.”

David Zaslav being targeted makes plenty of sense, as the man has been stated to have made a ridiculous amount of money in 2022. Money which writers believe could be used to give them a fair deal for being the backbone of the show business industry. Anyone who happens to be in positions of power is always subject to scrutiny, including those who may not have directly been involved in TV and film productions.

Amazon might be known for being the world’s quickest and most convenient marketplace, but the company is currently the leading streaming service. Amazon Studios has emerged as a powerhouse of filmmaking and television shows, so the WGA strike is now targeting the company.

WGA Strike Dubbed “Prime Day” as “Crime Day”

It has been announced that the WGA strike will set its sights on the annual Amazon “Prime Day,” which is a day where loads of deals are offered through the company. Those deals do not just involve household wares, as there will be plenty of deals for the shows and films offered on Amazon Prime Video.

Because of its inclusion into the streaming space, the Amazon Studios in Culver City will be picketed by striking writers. According to a statement given by the WGA negotiating committee, “Big Tech companies like Amazon have taken advantage of changes in the industry business model to hollow out the middle class of our profession in pursuit of growing profits. With the rise of streaming, writers are asked to do more work in less time for less money.”

The WGA has also indicated, “For Amazon, the cost of our proposals is just $32 million per year, 0.006% of the conglomerate’s annual revenue.” The fair deal that the strikers are also seeking has everything to do with the rise of current streaming services and how those streaming services are part of the overall problem with fair pay for writers. “It is positioning itself to be a new industry gatekeeper, growing through acquisitions and using its power to disadvantage competitors, raise prices for consumers, and to push down wages for writers,” the committee added.

The WGA strike will head to the Culver City studios of Amazon, where they will have WGA leaders, members, and a striking Amazon delivery driver. The strike has been ongoing for 68 days, with presumably no end in sight. The last strike lasted 100 days, and there could be added pressure from audiences who love programs on streaming sites, who would then push the producers to make a deal, should their favorite programs be delayed.

