The Complete ‘Star Wars’ Timeline Explained

Sometimes it’s hard to understand what is happening in grand stories, as those stories can cover thousands of years of lore and storylines. That has been especially true for Star Wars continuity, considering the franchise’s elements have yet to become canonized in the current direction new properties are going.

Related:

To make things a bit more confusing, Lucasfilm added three new eras to the grand timeline cultivated since the 1970s. While mostly everything thus far has existed within the confines of the Skywalker Saga, Lucasfilm is also experimenting by going far back into the past, and they also revealed the future with Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley) at the helm.

Considering casual and hardcore fans of Star Wars can be confused all at once, we wanted to break down the new timeline, especially with the recent additions of Dawn of the Jedi and the New Jedi Order eras. These new eras will have their own films to lean on, which could lead to a trilogy being built for their respective ages. We would imagine that Lucasfilm did not announce these new timelines so that only one film could be explored. That said, here is a breakdown of the current Star Wars timeline.

The New ‘Star Wars’ Timeline Explained

Dawn of the Jedi (25,025 BBY)

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Is About to Change the Jedi Forever

Dawn of the Jedi is the newest addition to the grand Star Wars universe. This new era will cover the Dawn of the Jedi and likely explain how the Force came to be. Instead, it will explore how the first Force-sensitive beings found a way to cultivate this mysterious power.

What was announced at Star Wars Celebration is that a new film will follow the beginning of how lightsaber, Sith, Jedi, and intergalactic war came to be. What is exciting about this new era is that James Mangold will get the first crack at directing a film based in this new era. Not much is known about the film other than Mangold will be directing it.

What was revealed is that it will be a “biblical epic” that will detail the first discoveries of the Force and the creation of the first Jedi. It is said that the new film will take place 25,000 years before the events of the Original Trilogy.

Interestingly, the first lightsabers had to be cultivated using power packs that the user would carry with the weapon. We wonder if the film will showcase how the first Jedi were able to create their iconic weaponry. Then again, the film could simply speak about how these Force-sensitive beings began to learn to use the power of the Force.

We would imagine where the Jedi are; Sith will soon follow. Discovering a power like this and wanting to exploit it for the means of domination would be something that Lucasfilm can explore while showcasing how Jedi and Sith became such opposite forces.

The Old Republic (25,000-1000 BBY)

The Old Republic has been known through and through by Star Wars fans. The beloved Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic video game introduced the initial era. It has since been explored via books, comics, video games, and more. The initial story began some 25,000 years before BBY (Before the Battle for Yavin), the beginning of the Skywalker Saga, and Episode IV: A New Hope. We are unsure how close Lucasfilm will relate Dawn of the Jedi and The Old Republic, but they could only be 50-100 years apart.

The Old Republic was an era that showcased the power of the Sith, which is what the KOTOR game and related stories followed. Sith had begun to showcase their immense power, starting their eventual dominance over the Jedi and the Galactic Republic.

This has been one of the most requested and asked-about eras that Star Wars fans have wanted to see appear in a series or live-action format. However, most timelines and stories exist in the Legends continuity, meaning they are not canon to the overall continuity. However, since The Old Republic was mentioned by Kathleen Kennedy at Star Wars Celebration, this could be changing.

It took a long time for The Old Republic to become Star Wars canon, which finally happened during the events of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker. When Emperor Palpatine returns, he has a giant army of Sith troopers. It was decided that the legions of troopers would be named after ancient Sith Lords. One of the legions of troopers is called “The 3rd: Revan Legion.”

This name directly references Darth Revan, the main character in the Knights of the Old Republic video game. Another reference to the video game series happens in Rise of Skywalker, which occurs when a statue of Darth Nihulus is shown. Though it was never confirmed to Nihulus, fans have stated it is. Nihulus is the antagonist from Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords.

Though it has taken some time to canonize elements from this era, it appears that Star Wars is finally doing so.

The High Republic (500-100 BBY)

The High Republic is one of the newer added eras, which follows the events of The Old Republic. Though nothing has been planned regarding shows and television shows, The Acolyte is stated to happen at the tail end of The High Republic years.

After centuries of fighting, The High Republic is known as the “Age of the Jedi.” The Jedi Order and the Galactic Republic are at their highest power. Where The Old Republic is of an ancient time, The High Republic takes place a mere 200 years from BBY.

This is a time of prosperity for the Jedi, as they are the protectors of the universe. Most of the Sith from the olden days have been defeated during The Old Republic. An epic war called the Jedi-Sith war took place, which resulted in the Galactic Republic and Jedi Order being victorious and driving away most of the Sith extremists.

This is known as the peaceful time in the galaxy, though the books detail a race of space pirates called the Nihil that start to tear through the galaxy. The Jedi must eradicate this new threat.

This story has been detailed in a series of novels via three phases. The first phase is called Light of the Jedi, which began in January 2021 and ran to February 2022; the second phase is Quest of the Jedi which started in October 2022; and the third will be known as Trials of the Jedi and will begin in November 2023, ending with a novel called The Eye of Darkness.

Again, there has been no planned story via a show or film to explore this era of Star Wars continuity, but we imagine it could happen soon. The Acolyte is said to happen directly after the events of The High Republic, so there could be mentions of elements from the novel series in that television show on Disney plus.

Fall of the Jedi (32-19 BBY)

Fall of the Jedi, otherwise known as the Fall of the Republic, takes place during the events of the prequel films such as Episode I: The Phantom Menace. Everyone is familiar with this period, showcasing how Palpatine disguised himself as a political leader, only to be revealed as a Sith Lord, who is the master of Darth Maul. He took the most powerful Jedi (Anakin Skywalker) and turned him into the most feared person in the galaxy: Darth Vader.

During the events of the hostile takeover of the galaxy by the evil Galactic Empire, the Jedi are nearly wiped out of existence. During Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, “Order 66” is enacted, which orders all Clone Troopers to kill any Jedi they see. The hit video game, Jedi Fallen Order details this period.

This period also details The Clone Wars, ending the universe’s peaceful reign during The High Republic era.

This story has been told via The Clone Wars and the prequel trilogy.

Reign of the Empire (19-5 BBY)

Reign of the Empire is one of the saddest times in the Star Wars universe, as the Sith repurpose themselves as the Galactic Empire, which Emperor Palpatine runs. Palpatine is also known as Darth Sidious, a fact revealed in Revenge of the Sith. During this era, Palpatine assumes control of the political and military of the galaxy. This is also a dark time for the Jedi, who have all been wiped out.

Some holdouts are Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and others who survived “The Purge.” During this time, most Jedi must keep themselves hidden, with many cutting themselves off from the Force, so Darth Vader and his treacherous Inquisitorius cannot track them. This is the moment when the Empire start to build the dreaded Death Star.

Age of Rebellion (5 – 0 BBY)

This is another well-known era to most Star Wars fans, as it begins the age of rebellion for those fighting back against the stranglehold that the Galactic Empire has taken. This period is what has been shown in Rogue One and Andor. The Rebel Alliance are doing what they can to stop Darth Vader and Palpatine, including stealing the plans for the Death Star.

The Battle for Yavin kickstarts the rebellion in A New Hope, signaling the first time that the Rebels successfully defeated the evil Galactic Empire. This era-defining event is why the time designation for Star Wars is referred to as BBY and ABY.

Despite the Rebels winning, that is offset by Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, when the Empire nearly thwarts the entire rebellion.

Though there was little hope during this period, it also birthed the next wave of the Jedi Knight. Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Organa are revealed to be the children of Anakin Skywalker, and both are Force-sensitive. They band together to stop Darth Vader’s reign, destroying the Death Star twice, of course with the help of Han Solo.

With Darth Vader and Palpatine dead, the galaxy is now in limbo.

The New Republic (5-34 ABY)

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Backtracks on Jon Favreau’s ‘Mandalorian’ Timeline Following Controversy

This new era follows the forming of the New Republic and is known as ABY (After the Battle for Yavin). The New Republic was formed, and Rebels have now started to try and reform those who served under the Empire. These years have been explored much during the events of The Mandalorian, which takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi.

The Empire has all but been wiped out, though they are not entirely gone. There are still cells of loyalists hiding, biding their time to rise out of the shadows again to take control of the galaxy. Darth Vader might be gone, but that does not mean the Sith are. We would imagine that Din Djarin might come into contact with more of the First Order in the fourth season of The Mandalorian.

Despite a fractured Empire, a new threat began to form as the former Empire started developing the First Order. This new wave of Empire loyalists, Grand Admiral Rae Sloane, General Brendol Hux, and Allegiant General Enric Pryde, create a new military that is hellbent on taking back the galaxy.

Ben Solo is born to Han Solo and Leia Organa during this period.

Rise of the First Order (34-35 ABY)

Rise of the First Order follows the Empire rebuilding itself as the First Order, with Snoke being placed as the leader of this new era of evil. This is kicked off by Episode VII: The Force Awakens. Though we know Snoke was dispatched in a rather odd way during the events of The Last Jedi, Ben Solo emerges as the new leader of the Sith. However, he is now known as Kylo Ren. These events are detailed in the sequel trilogy.

Ren is hellbent on destroying what is left of the Jedi, as he wants vengeance on Jedi Master Luke Skywalker and follows in his grandfather’s footsteps: Darth Vader.

Despite Kylo Ren and the First Order’s reign, another Jedi is discovered: Rey. Initially, Rey does not know how important she is until she finds her ability to control the Force. Rey bands together with the Republic to take down the emergence of the First Order.

While attempting to stop the First Order, she convinces Kylo Ren to absolve his sins, reverting to Ben Solo. They take down the return of Emperor Palpatine and his First Order troops and fleet.

New Jedi Order (35 ABY-)

Related: Kathleen Kennedy Promises Big Things For New Daisy Ridley-Led ‘Star Wars’ Movie

The New Jedi Order is the newest era created by Star Wars continuity. It will directly follow the events of Rise of Skywalker, as Rey Skywalker is building a new Jedi Order in her new Star Wars story. She is attempting to bring the Jedi Order back to where it was during the events of The High Republic.

Not much is known about the movie, though it is rumored to take place 15 years after the events of Rise of Skywalker. We would assume that Star Wars aims to build a universe past the announced film, so we can expect to see a trilogy that will revolve around Rey rebuilding the Jedi Order.

There is also no telling which threats she will deal with, though we imagine plenty of Sith still in the galaxy.

There you have it, a look at what occurs during the entire timeline that Lucasfilm has revealed. Star Wars fans already know most of the stories, apart from the Dawn of the Jedi and New Jedi Order eras that have been created. You may not want to watch everything in chronological order, but this is how the timeline plays out.

What do you think of the new ‘Star Wars’ timeline? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!