Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Location in Danger of Being Destroyed

Nothing is more iconic than the original Star Wars trilogy, as it opened the door for a new wave of storytelling in science fiction. The franchise has grown to heights that George Lucas could have never predicted. Now, one of the most iconic locations directly related to A New Hope is in danger of destruction.

Related: The Last Remaining Original Princess Leia Dress Is Up For Sale

Though Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope was released in 1977, the film has become one of history’s most culturally important pieces of cinema. We imagine not many items are left that tie directly to the film, though the final remaining Princess Leia dress Carrie Fisher wore was just up for auction.

Though memorabilia is likely either at Skywalker Ranch or in the collection of many people who have had the money to shell out thousands of dollars to secure original props from the film, however, the one thing that people cannot own or stake their claim to are locations. Locations matter just as much as the props that are used in properties.

What makes locations even more important is that fans can visit them to see where the “magic” happened. Take Lord of the Rings, for instance. Fans can travel to many parts of Europe to visit the places where the films were shot, allowing people to feel as if they were there when it happened.

Now, one of the most iconic Star Wars locations is in danger of being destroyed.

‘Star Wars’ Studio Elstree In Danger of Being Destroyed

Unfortunately, the iconic Elstree Studio, located in the UK, is close to being destroyed. The studio announced it would need a massive influx of cash for repairs that would tend to its “dangerous infrastructure.” Hertsmere Borough Council owns the illustrious studio and reported needing a £200 million ($256m) cash injection to make these repairs.

According to the council, this cash influx would “replace life-expired buildings and ensure its competitiveness beyond the 21st century.” Several buildings have extensive asbestos damage and will not last more than 10 to 15 years in their current state.

The destruction of this studio would be tragic, as it was the home for Star Wars – A New Hope, along with The Crown, 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), The Shining (1980), and Indiana Jones.

Related: Iconic Tim Burton Prop Destroyed by Lightning

Unfortunately, it appears the council is unprepared to handle the financial implications of saving the studio. The council has claimed they can no longer fund the studio but are prepared to offer £90,000 in consultancy fees to map out a “way forward. They will meet later this month to determine if saving the studio is possible.

Though the filmmaking world is a business and challenging business decisions must be made, this location being taken down would be tragic.

Do you think this Star Wars studio should be saved? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!