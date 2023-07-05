Watch Harrison Ford Roast Conan O’Brien for His ‘Star Wars’ Knowledge

Harrison Ford is arguably the biggest curmudgeon in Hollywood, and his grumpy interview responses have made him an even bigger household name, apart from the fantastic franchises he has led. While shooting the Conan Needs A Friend Podcast from former late-night TV host Conan O’Brien, he made a massive Star Wars mistake and was roasted by the legendary actor.

Conan O’Brien spent 28 years hosting late-night shows for various networks. He began his career in the late-night talk show host space in 1993 with Late Night with Conan O’Brien. Though he had made waves writing for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons, he would become one of the most beloved talk show personalities. His first show ran from 1993 to 2009.

His second show, The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien, was meant to showcase the comedian taking over for Jay Leno starting in 2009, who moved into a primetime slot. However, issues with NBC led to the show only lasting for a year and Conan leaving the late-night circuit for a tour.

Shortly after, he would return in a new show titled Conan, which ran on TBS from 2010 to 2021; though he had spent most of his time in the late-night space, his offshoot programs like Conan Without Borders captivated audiences. His bumbling personality and schtick made this travel vlog series massively popular, resulting in a new show of the same kind heading to Max soon.

However, the late-night host also began his Conan Needs A Friend Podcast, which has acted as his late-night program, without airing on cable TV. He has brought on a myriad of famous people, including the newest being Harrison Ford. Ford is currently promoting Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

During their interaction, Conan had written notes about the actor to get the interview going but was mercilessly roasted for including a note that read, “Han Solo” next to Ford’s name.

Harrison Ford Says “You Couldn’t F****** Remember That?”

It’s even funnier seeing the clip of it https://t.co/3dSxWHZV7k pic.twitter.com/0ZfBHPaoyO — Nicholas (@NicholasJLevi) July 5, 2023

During the interaction between Conan O’Brien and Harrison Ford on Ford’s ancestry, the former late-night host pulls out notes and reads, “That says, ‘Born and raised in Chicago to an Irish/German father.” He is interrupted by Ford, who hilarious replies, “Well, if that’s a quality of your research, and I imagine it is because right there it says ‘Harrison Ford,’ and then you had to write ‘Han Solo.’ You can’t f****** remember that?”

Naturally, Conan’s cohorts laugh, as anyone would. Harrison Ford may have appeared in many films throughout his illustrious career, but no one would forget that he portrayed Han Solo.

Conan goes into a tangent trying to rebound, stating that he heard about these “Star Wars” films, but Ford returns with an even bigger barb.

“How come you’re not still on television?” Ford said to booming laughter. Conan responds with the only correct answer, pointing out his writing “Han Solo” is the main culprit of why he no longer has a show.

The entire interaction is hilarious and even better because Harrison Ford is one of Hollywood’s most brutal people to talk to. Though he is respectful, he also knows how to have a good time and sometimes crush people’s souls. For instance, he was recently asked about possibly becoming Red Hulk in Captain America 4, to which he replied, “What is a Red Hulk?”

Let that be a lesson to anyone in the industry. If you don’t know that Harrison Ford played Han Solo, Indiana Jones, or Rick Deckard, you will be roasted beyond belief.

