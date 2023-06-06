Ewan McGregor “Begging” for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Season 2, Says Star

This Obi-Wan Kenobi breakout star is casting doubt on the possibility of a Season 2 amid ongoing buzz about its potential renewal, saying she “doesn’t see” how her character would fit into future stories even though the series’ leading actor is “begging” to do more episodes.

It’s been a rocky road for the highly-anticipated Star Wars spinoff series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. First landing on Disney+ in May 2022, the show saw fan-favorite legacy actor Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the titular Jedi Master alongside Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader—a reunion over 20 years in the making.

Directed by The Mandalorian‘s Deborah Chow, the story picks up ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) and sees a weary Obi-Wan attempting to protect a young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) from the reach of the Galactic Empire in the aftermath of Order 66.

After the conniving Inquisitor, Third Sister Reva (Moses Ingram), baits Obi-Wan into coming out of hiding on Tatooine by hiring a group of outlaws to kidnap Princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) from Alderaan, Obi-Wan has to relearn how to use the Force while preparing to go face-to-face with an old enemy.

Obi-Wan Kenobi wrapped up its short six-episode run in late June to highly mixed reviews from critics and fans. On the one hand, many celebrated McGregor’s return to the franchise, with his portrayal of the titular Jedi Master being a highlight of the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy. On the other, some were less-than-impressed with the series’ cartoonish chase scenes, poorly-choreographed fight sequences, massive continuity retcons, and underutilization of Christensen’s Darth Vader.

Despite its lukewarm reception, Obi-Wan Kenobi raked in millions of views on Disney+, posing the question: would there be a Season 2?

In a recent interview, Chow doubled down on her assertion that Obi-Wan Kenobi was intended to be a miniseries—never anything more. However, she then stated that she would “never say never” when it comes to doing more.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy also chimed in, adding that a second season is “not in active development,” though she didn’t rule out the possibility for the future.

As for young Leia actress Vivien Lyra Blair, it seems she shares much of the same sentiments as Chow and Kennedy. Speaking with The Direct during a press junket for her new film, The Boogeyman (2023), the actress cast doubt on her Star Wars future, suggesting that her turn as a young Leia Organa is over.

During the interview, Blair remarked that “a lot of people” have asked her about a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi and claimed that McGregor “is just begging to do” more:

Well, I think a lot of people are asking me, ‘Will we get a second season of ‘Obi-Wan’?’ And I honestly, I think it’s very much a possibility because Ewan [McGregor] is just begging to do another one. He’s really excited.

However, even though she admitted there’s a “possibility” for new episodes, she “[doesn’t] see how [Leia] would fit into it.” Alternatively, Blair pitched a Leia-focused Disney+ spinoff show set that would follow her upbringing on Alderaan, saying:

… And I think I would love to, but I was saying like, I don’t see how I would fit into it, because it’s very implied that she doesn’t see him again until she asked for help in the fourth movie, ‘A New Hope.’ And so, I think it’s kind of like, how would I fit into that? And so we’re kind of hoping for my own show there. We’re kind of thinking it could be fun to do a show of Leia on Alderaan. And I really hope something like that could work out.

Blair has a great point in saying that the story, as told in Star Wars canon, strongly implies that Leia doesn’t see Obi-Wan again until the events of Star Wars: A New Hope (1977). But when considering her post-Obi-Wan Kenobi future, it would be interesting to see what a Leia spinoff show would look like. Leia is known to keep herself busy, so a hypothetical solo series could follow the young princess’ adventures on Alderaan or her eventual introduction to the Rebellion.

As for McGregor, this isn’t the first time he’s expressed his enthusiasm about returning for a second season. After Season 1 came to a close, the actor quickly championed future seasons, saying at the Disney Studio Awards, “I was so happy to do it again and so happy to work with Hayden again, and I hope we get the chance to do it again.”

For now, it doesn’t look like any movement on the possible sophomore season of Obi-Wan Kenobi is taking place behind the scenes. But even though the show wasn’t the critical darling Star Wars wanted it to be, the pressure is undoubtedly on for Lucasfilm to continue the story—though one can only wonder if there’s even a story left to tell.

What do you think of Vivien Lyra Blair’s comments about her Star Wars future? Would you like to see a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi? Let us know in the comments below.