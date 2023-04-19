As the future of a Disney+ original series remains uncertain, a Star Wars actor ditched the project to perform in an upcoming adaptation.

The Star Wars universe continues to grow with new original series like The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi — along with new movies and more shows currently in development by Disney and Lucasfilm — featuring some of the most remarkable talents of the last decades, including Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Kumail Nanjiani (Haja), Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin), Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett), Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), and more — with surprise appearances from Lizzo, Jack Black, and even Christopher Lloyd.

But with so many projects in development, priorities for Disney and Lucasfilm must be reorganized, leaving some projects out of the spotlight. This is the case of the highly requested second season of the fan-favorite Disney+ original series Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), which, reportedly, is not a priority for the creative teams behind the Star Wars franchise. And with the original series being pushed into stand-by, the actors and actresses involved in the Star Wars project are naturally seeking other options.

Fortunately for the emerging star Vivien Lyra Blair, the opportunity quickly presented itself. The young actress will play a key role in the upcoming horror film The Boogeyman (2023), a live-action adaptation based on the 1973 short story of the same name by Stephen King. You can watch the trailer for The Boogeyman below:

Though the next step in the young Star Wars actress’ career is a drastic change from her other performances, she will continue to work for Disney, as The Boogeyman will be distributed by 20th Century Studios, one of The Walt Disney Company’s latest acquisitions.

While Blair’s performance in Obi-Wan Kenobi was divisive among Star Wars fans, her talent to play the stubborn Princess Leia — who would grow to lead the Rebellion and the Resistance throughout the franchise — is indisputable. Her acting range clearly goes beyond fantasy, as the young actress’ performance in the upcoming horror film is bone-chilling, adding to over a dozen credits under her name.

While Disney and Lucasfilm have not announced any official plans for the future of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Vivien Lyra Blair would surely join the iconic Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor in a second season of the show — should the studios decide to move forward with the project — as we learn more about the development of their characters. Inside the Magic will keep you updated with the latest Star Wars news.

