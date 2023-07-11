Disney Might Be Worried About ‘Ahsoka’ — Repeats ‘Kenobi’ Mistake

Ahsoka might follow in the footsteps of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is considered one of, if not the worst Star Wars series ever made.

Dave Filoni’s upcoming Star Wars series is about to arrive, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Grand Admiral Thrawn is finally returning, Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren will find Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), and the New Republic might enter a new war. The Mandalorian opened the door for a new era of Sequel Trilogy content set years after Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983). The Emperor might be dead, but the Empire hides in the shadows.

In The Mandalorian, Din Djarin and other Mandalorians face Moff Gideon, one of the last leaders of the Imperial Remnant. Now, Ahsoka is paving the way for Dave Filoni’s crossover movie, which will tie into The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew as the movie will be the culmination of all these series.

While fans might be thrilled at Ahsoka‘s new trailer dropping and revealing several new looks at Thrawn, Shin and Baylan, and even Sabine Wren, one thing stood out. Just like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka is releasing with a two-episode premiere:

Once a rebel, always a rebel. Watch the brand-new trailer and experience the two-episode series premiere of @AhsokaOfficial, a Star Wars Original series, streaming August 23 on @DisneyPlus.

Most Star Wars series haven’t done this. Andor and Kenobi did release more than one episode on release day, but for Andor, it made sense to help fans see how the story would pan out, but it wasn’t needed for Kenobi. In fact, it may have hurt the series overall. Ewan McGregor’s Kenobi only had six episodes, and instead of releasing one a week to build hype, one-third of the series was revealed right away.

Then, the series began to go downhill because the series felt rushed and the visual effects weren’t great, leaving fans feeling betrayed about how Disney handles iconic characters. While Andor was based on a newer character, Ahsoka has been in Star Wars canon for over ten years. She finally made it into live-action in The Mandalorian Season 2, but her new series could follow the same track Kenobi did.

For some reason, Disney can’t make good content with legacy characters. So far, no project has been able to please fans that include legacy characters, and that’s concerning. The Sequel Trilogy enraged fans who loved Han, Leia, and Luke as all three characters differed completely. Alden Ehrenreich’s Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) bombed at the box office as the movie is the first Star Wars film not to make money for the company.

Ahsoka could change this narrative with Dave Filoni at the helm, but it’s tough to say. If Thrawn (Lar Mikkelsen) isn’t done right, that could be enough to make fans stop watching the series. There’s a lot on the line, and while Filoni has made some of the best Star Wars content in the past decade, he is known to have a few stories that people just don’t like. Hopefully, Ahsoka isn’t one of those stories.

