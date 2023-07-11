New ‘Ahsoka’ Trailer Finally Reveals Thrawn in Live-Action

Lucasfilm has finally dropped another trailer for its upcoming Ahsoka (2023) series debuting on Disney+ next month, and we finally have a glimpse into the live-action take on Thrawn, the supposed main antagonist of the show.

Lucasfilm Drops New’ Ahsoka’ Trailer

Just moments ago, Lucasfilm dropped another trailer. Presumably, the final trailer for its highly anticipated Disney+ Star Wars show Ahsoka (2023) will be set after the events of Star Wars Rebels (2014). A brand-new sizzle reel was also released just yesterday, showing us some behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming television show for Disney+. The show is reportedly set to take place 7 to 9 years after the battle of Yavin in the Star Wars official timeline. The timeline would put this show around 3 to 5 years after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983). This also means the show will occur before The Mandalorian (2019) season one starts. A lot of news has been coming out about this new show and how it will bring to life many of the characters we have come to love and adore from the animated Star Wars series Star Wars Rebels (2014). We’ve already seen Ahsoka Tano come to life through the second season of The Mandalorian (2020). Fans reacted positively overall to her appearance, from animation to live-action. Although one of the main issues fans had was a significant change to her appearance.

Many fans reacted negatively to Ahsoka Tano’s montrals and Lekku being much shorter than the ones we’ve seen on the Rebels show. Actress Rosario Dawson was the first to notice the change, quoted in a Vanity Fair interview in May of 2022, saying, “When I first put it on, I was like, ‘Oh, they look different….” Ultimately, it was DaveFaloni’ss suggestion to change the size of the Lekku to provide better movement and be able to keep up with stunts. But in the end, fans adored Dawson’s portrayal and looked for Ahsoka Tano in live-action. Another central character has been revealed following months of anticipation – Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Grand Admiral Thrawn Live-Action Revealed in Latest ‘Ahsoka’ Trailer

Per the image above, Star Wars finally have an official look at Grand Admiral Thrawn in live-action, who the great Lars Mikkelsen will play. The trailer below shows a small glimpse of Thrawn in all his glory.

Although brief, the shot, and imagery are enough to convince fans that Dave Faloni has these characters in good hands. Fans have been waiting for an official look at Thrawn since the news that Mikkelsen would be portraying the character in live-action after voicing him for many years on the Rebels animated television show. From the show’s last episode, we know that the Purrgil took Thrawn after Ezra Bridger defeated Thrawn and his fleet during the liberation of Lothal. In a heroic act, Ezra and Thrawn were wrapped by the Purrgil’s tentacles and sent into hyperspace, never to be seen again – until now.

