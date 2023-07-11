New ‘Ahsoka’ Trailer Teases Grand Admiral Thrawn’s Army

Lucasfilm just debuted the official trailer for the upcoming Disney+ Ahsoka show, giving fans a new look at the mysterious army forming in the shadows of the Imperial Remnant, and odds are, they’re more dangerous than you’d expect.

It’s an exciting day for Star Wars fans as Lucasfilm took to social media Tuesday morning to share a new full-length Ahsoka trailer. The series picks up roughly the same time as Season 3 of another Disney+ Star Wars show, The Mandalorian, and sees Rosario Dawson in the leading role.

Dawson’s live-action Ahsoka Tano was first introduced in The Mandalorian Season 2, though she has a long history in the franchise dating back to 2008. Designed by Dave Filoni and George Lucas himself as the Padawan of Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka played a substantial part in all seven seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and has since popped up in Star Wars Rebels as well as the Disney+ Tales of the Jedi anthology series.

Now, the fan-favorite ex-Jedi is back in action for her own solo show, which will see her reuniting with Rebels’ Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they set out on a mission to find their lost friend, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). And along the way, it looks like they’ll have some rather unfriendly company.

We’ve already gotten a look at what to expect from Ahsoka after the first teaser trailer screened during Star Wars Celebration Europe back in April. The clip gave fans a first look at live-action Hera and the Ghost crew’s trusty droid, Chopper, as well as the long-awaited introduction of Lars Mikkelsen’s Grand Admiral Thrawn.

And now, a new full-length trailer is expanding on these plot threads, which will undoubtedly have major ramifications for Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” moving forward.

In a new Ahsoka trailer released by Lucasfilm Tuesday morning, many new revelations came to light about the upcoming series. For one, it’s revealed that Ahsoka had, at one point, trained Sabine as her apprentice but abandoned her for unknown reasons, putting a strain on their relationship. Hera can also be seen meeting with New Republic officials, warning them of a dangerous new threat to the galaxy, presumably, Thrawn. Esfandi’s Ezra also made an appearance via hologram.

Check out the official trailer for Lucasfilm’s Ahsoka below:

But perhaps the most important element of the new trailer is a glimpse at who look to be Thrawn’s lapdogs: Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and mysterious Darksiders Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) and Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) a master-apprentice duo. In the trailer, the group is seen discussing Thrawn’s return as “Heir to the Empire,” who will supposedly give each of them immeasurable power so long as they stay loyal.

We’ve already met Morgan Elsbeth in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, where she dueled Ahsoka after the former Jedi grilled her for information about Thrawn’s whereabouts. In the upcoming series, it looks like the Nightsister will continue to be a valuable ally to Thrawn, which makes sense considering rumors about Thrawn being able to wield Magick after returning from the depths of space.

As for Shin and Baylan, the second trailer opens with them taking down a New Republic fleet, set to a voiceover of Stevenson’s character saying, “War is inevitable. One must destroy in order to create,” before confirming his and Shin’s allegiance by adding, “We are no Jedi.”

Later in the video, we also see Sabine wielding Ezra’s green lightsaber against Shin Hati while Ahsoka goes up against Baylan Skoll in a master vs. master, apprentice vs. apprentice-style fight.

This seems to confirm the orange lightsaber-wielding duo’s role as the show’s new villains, with Thrawn, of course, being the overarching adversary of the series and, likely, the entirety of the “Mando-Verse” going forward. Morgan Elsbeth could also be trouble for Ahsoka and her allies, considering her abilities and her rumored experience in the World Between Worlds.

While story specifics remain tightly under wraps, Ahsoka is already shaping up to be one of the most crucial Star Wars spinoffs to date. Showrunners undoubtedly have plenty more surprises in store, but for now, we’ll just have to wait patiently for the show to arrive on Disney’s streamer this fall.

The two-episode premiere of Ahsoka lands on Disney+ on August 23, 2023.

