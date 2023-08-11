Disney Removes ‘Star Wars’ Series From Release Schedule, Entire Show Could Be Canceled

An upcoming Star Wars series has been removed and did not show up on the Disney series schedule lineup during their Q3 earnings call with shareholders. Could this mean the entire show has been canceled? Let’s dig in.

The Disney Q3 Earnings Call Recap

We learned quite a few things a few days after The Walt Disney Company held its quarterly earnings call with its shareholders. Based on the findings from the earnings call, Disney World witnessed a reduction in its revenue compared to the previous quarter. On the other hand, the international Disney Resorts positively contributed to the company’s financial performance. Noteworthy is the significant decline in subscribers for Disney+, with a nationwide loss of 300,000 subscribers and an additional 12.5 million internationally. Nonetheless, the company achieved an impressive total revenue of $22.3 billion, marking a 4% increase. The 13% surge in the Parks segment was particularly commendable, which generated $8.3 billion in revenue. The recent critical updates shared during the earnings call revealed that “Avatar: The Way of Water” (2022) is positioned to be a groundbreaking home video release for Disney in the domestic market. Adding to the excitement, the debut of “TRON Lightcycle / Run” at Disney’s Magic Kingdom on April 4 was announced. Furthermore, it was communicated that starting in 2024, the Park reservations system, a long-standing requirement for Walt Disney World, will no longer be mandatory for date-based tickets.

One of These Star Wars Shows Might Not Be Releasing

Lucasfilm unveiled some new television shows that will be coming soon to Disney+. Ahsoka (2023) is the most highly anticipated series mentioned, as the premiere date is coming up quickly, August 23. The first two episodes are due to drop, and the runtime between them will be movie-length, which will be a great introduction to this all-new series. Next is Star Wars: The Acolyte (2024), which will premiere sometime next year. Not much information has been released about this new show set in the Star Wars universe other than the series taking place during the High Republic era before the events of the prominent canonical Star Wars films we’ve all come to know and love. Then we have Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. But that show might be pushed back, pushed forward, or scrapped altogether.

Is ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ Being Canceled Secretly?

During the Q3 earnings call that Disney conducted a few days back, Disney revealed its upcoming release schedule for Disney+, which Disney did mention the list to be “not exhaustive” and “subject to change.” This means some titles could be pushed back, pushed forward, or canceled altogether.

With Skeleton Crew not on the release schedule yesterday, this could mean a few different things. The writers and actor strike continues to push through throughout the country, with talks resuming sometime soon between the studios and the unions, so with all of this taken into consideration, this could be why Disney has not released the official date for this Star Wars series. With Loki season two releasing just days after the ending of the first season of Ahsoka, the company might see it fit to push this series back some more to allow for more breathing room between shows. But Disney did have the series on its February schedule, so this could mean that Disney is considering changing things up. The actual scenario could be as follows:

Disney releases too many shows are casting at once, so Skeleton Crew gets pushed back to sometime later in 2024.

The series might not be what the producers and directors hoped it to be, and the House of Mouse could be considering scrapping it entirely.

In the Hollywood world of show business, it’s always good to remember that things change constantly, which means that anything can happen between now and next year. As the strikes between the writers and actors continue, an agreement being met could tell the show is back on schedule to release early next year. We’ll have to wait and trust in The Force for now.