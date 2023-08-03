‘Ahsoka’ to Premier With Movie-Length Runtime, According to Reports

With only 20 more days to go, Ahsoka (2023) is premiering in Disney Plus later this month, and fans are ready. According to recent reports, the alleged runtime of the start of the series is a staggering movie-length runtime. Let’s dig in!

Ahsoka – The Beloved Star Wars Character No One Saw Coming

There’s been a lot leading up to the live-action series of Ahsoka (2023) becoming a reality. The character was first introduced in the animated Star Wars series Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008), with her actual first appearance in the film that predates the series of the same name. When she was first introduced to Star Wars fans, people began to complain, calling her “bratty” and “annoying.” Despite false rumors of the series failing or replacing Luke Skywalker, the show is gearing up to succeed in the world of Jedi and rebels. From her humble beginnings, the character has developed extensively thanks to showrunner Dave Faloni and his counterpart, Jon Favreau. From a bratty little padawan to the great Jedi master we all know and love, Ahsoka is a character that shares the same conversation as Luke or Anakin, as she was the hidden and secret padawan to the Jedi turned Sith Lord. After all these years and appearing for the first time in live-action in the Mandalorian series, the fanbase is ready to see her in her world and catch up with the character.

New Disney Plus Series to Feature Returning Characters From ‘Rebels’

Presumably, the final trailer for its highly anticipated Disney+ Star Wars show Ahsoka (2023) will be set after the events of Star Wars Rebels (2014). A lot of news has been coming out about this new show and how it will bring to life many of the characters we have come to love and adore from the animated Star Wars series Star Wars Rebels (2014). Star Wars finally have an official look at Grand Admiral Thrawn in live-action, who the great Lars Mikkelsen will play. Although brief, the shot and imagery are enough to convince fans that Dave Faloni has these characters in good hands. Fans have been waiting for an official look at Thrawn since the news that Mikkelsen would be portraying the character in live-action after voicing him for many years on the Rebels animated television show.

Featured Runtime of ‘Ahsoka’ Series Will Be Movie-Length

With the trailers released and the behind-the-scenes featurette exciting the anticipation, reports show that the official runtime of the first two episodes will be a combined movie-length runtime.

The combined runtime for the two episode premiere of #Ahsoka is 1hr 36 mins ! Via (@Cryptic4KQual) pic.twitter.com/9oK0N1hs5B — StarWarsOnly (@StarWars0nly) August 3, 2023

StarWarsOnly reports that the runtime of the first two episodes of the Ahsoka series will be a combined length of 1 hour and 36 minutes. But they weren’t the only ones reporting on this alleged timeframe. Star Wars Stuff on Twitter also said the same length for the combined first two episodes of the new series debuting at the end of this month.

Combined runtime of AHSOKA Episode 1 and 2: 1 hour, 36 minutes, 36 seconds (@Cryptic4KQual) pic.twitter.com/AjhwfbxaDl — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstufff) August 3, 2023

Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt as this has yet to be confirmed by Lucasfilm or Disney. Many of the downfalls of the previous Star Wars shows from the the fans have been the lack of lengthy runtimes for the episodes. Most of the runtimes have been within the 30-minute, leaving many people upset over the lack of content, especially in shows like Obi-Wan (2022), which got heat from viewers. But still, if this runtime is to be believed, fans are in for a nice treat as the first two episodes will likely set the series up regarding storyline and character arcs.

